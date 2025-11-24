Texas A&M RB Commit Flips Back to Previous Team
With an 11-0 record, the Texas A&M Aggies are rolling headed into the regular-season finale against the Texas Longhorns on Friday.
However, you can't win 'em all, which includes the battles on the recruiting trail.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M four-star running back commit Jonathan Hatton Jr. has flipped his pledge back to the Oklahoma Sooners after originally be committed to coach Brent Venables and co. until December 2024.
Texas A&M Loses Another Commit in 2026 Class
A product of Steele High School in the San Antonio area, Hatton Jr. committed to Texas A&M on March 22 before taking an official visit to College Station in June.
However, it's clear the Sooners stayed hot on his trail and weren't shying away from getting him to commit again.
Hatton Jr. is now the sixth player to decommit from Texas A&M since the offseason, joining four-star talents like edge rusher Jordan Carter, defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin and tight end Xavier Tiller along with three-star players in safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Hatton Jr. is a physical runner that showed notable improvement during his final year in high school.
"Significant physical growth across the past two years shows in run-finishing ability and improved athleticism," Brooks wrote. "Playing more consistently to explosion markers from combine setting. Not an open-field wizard, but a north-south one-cutter with linear acceleration and impressive top-end speed for a 215-pounder. Runs mad and with urgency with ability to finish through contact. Shows some gear-down when redirecting, but not going to be asked to dance and create."
Texas A&M's 2026 Recruiting Class Remains Elite
Despite the loss of Hatton Jr. to an SEC foe, the Aggies still have an elite 2026 class. In this day and age of recruiting, you can't win (or keep) them all.
Texas A&M's '26 class is headlined by five-star players like edge rusher Tristian Givens and cornerback Brandon Arrington along with four-star talents in running back KJ Edwards, defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, wide receivers Aaron Gregory and Jayden Warren, cornerbacks Victor Singleton and Camren Hamiel, safety Tylan Wilson, linebacker DaQuives Beck and many more.
It's safe to say that Mike Elko are building a talented foundation for the future. Expect the commitments -- and wins -- to continue piling up over the next few seasons.