5 Texas A&M True Freshmen Who Must Make Immediate Impact in 2026

The 2026 offseason is in full effect for Texas A&M football, and with it, a scramble for the best possible roster heading into the next year. NFL Draft departures, graduations and transfers are set to deplete key areas of the Aggies' reserves, which is why such a dynamic recruiting class is critical for filling in the blanks.

There's no shortage on talent, as a Texas-sized amount of four-star recruits have found their way to College Station, where each can make an instant impact heading into head coach Mike Elko's third season.

Day 1 impact is not measured solely on stars and high school hype, for when the ball is snapped, each player will be required to do their job no matter what. With that in mind, let's take a look a five true freshmen that will need to make their prescence known immediately.

Asher Murray, Kicker

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies kicker Randy Bond (47) reacts after missing a field goal attempt during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Starting with the most obvious and pressing need, it is no secret that the A&M kicking situation was about as horrendous as it gets in recent years. Aggie kickers missed a whopping 10 kicks this season while managing a field-goal percentage barely over the 60% mark.

With the incumbent starters likely moving on from A&M this offseason, Louisiana native and A&M signee Asher Murray will be tasked with revitalizing the kicking game. The No. 5 kicker in the class according to ESPN, Murray will have a lot asked from him in just a short time in Maroon and White.

KJ Edwards, Running Back

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) runs for a touchdown against Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While the kicking situation was dismal in 2025, the running back room has been where the Aggies have been filled to the brim with talent. However, 2026 will see a great reshuffling, as they are slated to lose at least three running backs to the NFL Draft.

Carthage High School's KJ Edwards has received rightful praise on his path to A&M, as he helped his squad claim a state title this past season. Now heading to Aggieland, Edwards will be expected to make himself a difference maker despite his young age.

DaQuives Beck, Linebacker

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Perhaps the next young starting linebacker for the Aggies, DaQuives Beck joins A&M alongside his teammate Edwards to make a splash the moment he hits campus. A taller and leaner build has helped Beck enforce the Bulldogs' will all the way to state title.

A&M linebacker Taurean York has started every single game beginning in his true freshman season and is a two-time team captain, so perhaps the blueprint is set for Beck to take a page out of his predecessors book.

Evan Jacobson, Tight End

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) motions during the first quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

To the surprise of many, Texas A&M tight end Theo Melin Öhrström entered the transfer portal this past week and with it creates a vacant spot in the Aggies' offense. A&M is also losing reserve tight end Amari Niblack to NFL Draft, so this opens the door for tight end Evan Jacobson to step up.

Regarded as Iowa's No.1 state prospect according to 247 Sports, Jacobson is nearly six-foot-six and has a heavyweight build to make contested catches downfield. The offense under new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins is a bit mysterious at the moment, but a talent such as Jacobson's will be too much to pass up on.

Samuel Roseborough, Offensive Line

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Last and certainly not least, the A&M offensive line will need addressing this offseason. After standing its ground as one of the best units in the country, the Aggies are set to lose upwards of four of their starters to the NFL Draft.

With that in mind, interior offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough could be thrust in the action as early as the opening snap of 2026. Weighing in at almost 300 pounds, Roseborough has the opportunity to develop his game further and step into the spotlight as early as it gets.