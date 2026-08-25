Texas A&M Releases Behind-the-Scenes Look at Mike Elko in Aggies Practice

Great analysis and commentary came from Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, mic’d up at fall practice ahead of his Year 3 in Aggieland.

He’s got lots of humor and jokes. He’s also got a blue-collar attitude with some seriousness that players get to see every time they take the practice field.

It showed when the media team mic’d him up during practice and gave Aggies fans and other college football fans an idea of what it is like to hear him be around his players and coaching staff.

Right off the bat, Elko’s hilarious comments started with him telling his players to ball out because he was on the mic.

“Hey, hot mic today,” Elko said. “So, if we could ball out, it’d be really helpful."

Later on, he threw in a funny remark to his staff member about how he should have coached tight ends, joking that he spent all his time with a few specific position groups.

“I should’ve coached tight ends,” Elko said. “It’s got to be such an easier group to get going on a day-to-day. I spent all my time with the DBs and the wideouts.”

Later in the video, the message of “precise execution” came up multiple times, firing up his team to tighten everything up before jesting about needing to be positive.

“I’m on the hot mic, so I got to be more positive with you guys,” Elko said.

That, along with multiple other intriguing moments, was noticeable, like when he kept saying good job and great job as the day went along.

Motivational & Intense

Plenty of angles captured Elko circulating practice, engaging with plenty of people out on the field.

The third-year head coach was taped showing his love and passion for the game, and it caught how he embraced the coaching moments during drills. One of those was when he taunted quarterback Marcel Reed with some cute words about double-teaming that was laughable to watch.

“That’s not fair,” Elko said in a high-pitched voice. “They double teaming. They bracketing. They’re holding.”

Elko relayed other energizing words to Reed.

“Good ball 10,” Elko exclaimed. “Good ball 10.”

There was even a silly moment between Elko and wide receiver Mario Craver that ended in smiles.

“When I’m on a mic, we good,” Elko said. “I’m fully protected.”

Craver chuckled after Elko’s goofiness.

The two-minute video was just a snippet of what he is brewing for this year’s 2026-27 campaign, with lots of surprises ahead full of captivating moments.

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