3 Texas A&M Players Who Stood Out vs. The Citadel

The Texas A&M Aggies needed an opportunity to get back on track in a big way, figuring out some struggles on the offensive side of the ball, as the Citadel arrived in town.

The Aggies might not have found answers in the quarterback role, but they dominated the contest for a 41-0 victory.

Here are three players who stood out in the contest.

KJ Edwards, RB

Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) catches a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards has been an undoubted bright spot on an offense devoid of much to be excited about, and against the Citadel, he was easily the most dynamic running back on the field for the Aggies.

He finished the game with 13 carries for 116 yards, averaging an absurd 8.9 yards per carry, including ripping off a 34-yard rush, the second-longest play of the day for either side. He was the only running back to get double-digit carries for the Aggies and was also the only one to finish with more than 60 rushing yards.

Edwards will continue to be one of the most important pieces of the Aggies offense moving forward.

Aaron Gregory, WR

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Aaron Gregory (3) looks on during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Mario Craver for this contest, it seemed certain that Isaiah Horton would become the go-to receiver for the contest, but it would not be, as Aaron Gregory would become the primary target for both Marcel Reed and Brady Hart.

Gregory would catch a touchdown pass from both quarterbacks and would finish with six receptions for 94 yards on eight targets, and would average 15.7 yards per reception. He did finish the game with one drop in the contest, though, but was otherwise the top target on the day.

Being able to be leaned on by both quarterbacks in the contest also shows his ability to be a threat against the Citadel and could lead to more time on the field.

Tawfiq Byard, S

Texas A&M Aggies safety Tawfiq Byard (4) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies secondary has been a quiet topic of conversation as of late, and with a few critical pieces out for the contest today, some players would be given an opportunity to have a big game, and safety Tawfiq Byard is no exception.

He finished tied for a team high with seven tackles, two of them coming as solo tackles. He also added 1.5 tackles for loss in the contest, marking his first ones of the year, and finishing with his second-most tackles in a game.

He proved to be dominant at stopping the run, filling in nicely to become a true run-stopper and a force against the Citadel's offensive line.

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