Texas A&M Running Back Reveals Workouts With 2 NFL Teams

After six seasons of college football, running back EJ Smith is ready to follow in his father’s footsteps and make his mark on the NFL. The 6-foot running back began his career at Stanford before finishing with the Texas A&M Aggies and carving a role as a goal-line option in 2025.

At Texas A&M’s pro day, he revealed that he had a pair of workouts scheduled with NFL teams, including one that will have fans reminiscing about his legendary father.

EJ Smith Working Out With Cowboys, Texans Ahead of NFL Draft

Texas A&M Aggies running back EJ Smith runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It is easy to bring up Smith’s father when evaluating him as an NFL prospect. The son of NFL legend Emmitt Smith, the young Smith plays the same position and wears the iconic No. 22 jersey at Stanford and Texas A&M.

The Aggies’ running back is carving his own legacy. He largely served as a committee running back during college, carrying the ball 207 times in six seasons. He ran for 969 yards and nine touchdowns, including four in 2025.

As he prepares for the 2026 NFL draft, one intriguing, nostalgic option could be opening up for Smith. He shared at Texas A&M’s pro day that he had workouts scheduled with both NFL teams from his home state of Texas: the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

His father played 13 seasons for the Cowboys, where he ran for 17,162 yards and 153 touchdowns. He is a Hall of Famer, made eight Pro Bowls, won three Super Bowls and is the NFL’s all-time leader in attempts, yards and touchdowns.

Texas A&M Aggies running back EJ Smith and wide receiver KC Concepcion celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

“I mean, most definitely,” Smith said at his pro day on whether it would be special to play for Dallas. “Obviously, my dad played for the Cowboys and stuff of that nature. I'm from Dallas, Texas. So, just being able to represent him and also just the whole Dallas Metroplex would be a blessing.”

Smith projects as an undrafted free agent, which would mean he could sign with any team he wants if he goes unselected. However, he is doing everything he can to fulfill the dream of playing in the NFL.

He measured 5’11 6/8” and 208 pounds at his pro day and ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash. His 4.30-second 20-yard shuttle and 7.34 three-cone drill were also solid, but he impressed with his explosiveness and strength. He had a vertical jump of 35.5”, a 10-foot broad jump and benched for 20 reps.

“I've been preparing for this my whole life, so it was nothing new to me,” Smith said. “All I had to do is really just perform, do what I was supposed to do, and I was able to get the outcome that I wanted today.”

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom and running back EJ Smith celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Smith has been through plenty of ups and downs to reach this point. He battled numerous injuries early in his career, playing just 12 games over his first two seasons. Due to a redshirt and a medical redshirt, he was able to play six seasons at the college level and get back some of the time he lost.

“I mean, not only here, but my whole life prepared me for this moment. I've been through so much, injuries after injuries, being able to persevere through that,” Smith said. “And on top of that, just being able to compete with a bunch of great guys every day, that was a blessing as well.”

“They just pushed me into a higher level, and so I'm just trying to make sure I'd be able to do that at the next level, too.”

One way Smith could make an impact at the next level is as a kick returner. With the new NFL kickoff rules, running back skills are more prevalent. He got some practice at his pro day as he tries to carve a role in the NFL. He only returned two kickoffs with the Aggies.

“I wish I was able to catch some punts and catch some kickoff returns,” Smith said. “But I enjoy special teams. I'm looking forward to doing that at the next level, too. I want to be everywhere on the field.”

Texas A&M Aggies running back EJ Smith stiff-arms Florida Gators defensive back Micheal Caraway Jr. during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As the NFL draft approaches, Smith said he plans to spend time with his family. He has spent time away from his former Texas A&M teammates as he focuses on his training. Because he was not invited to the NFL Combine, he said his pro day was an important moment for him.

Whether he will continue to blaze his own path or follow in his father’s footsteps, Smith is taking every opportunity to achieve his dreams.