Texas A&M Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves vs. Missouri

The offseason is finally over, and the Texas A&M Aggies were able to kick off the 2026 season in style, cruising to a dominant win in the first game of the year, picking up exactly where they left off from last year.

In the third year of the Elko tenure, there were plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball, all of which would need to answer lingering questions about what the production would look like with so many new pieces on the roster.

So, which players looked the part in the first game and helped their stock early in the year, and which players left people wanting to see just a little bit more from them?

Stock Up - Noah Mikhail

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Sanders (88) his fumble recovery during the fourth quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While many people were eager to see the return of Daymion Sanford, who was set to play in the week one contest after suffering a worrisome spring injury, the Aggies opted to sideline him for the game, keeping him fresh for next week.

Due to that, Noah Mikhail got more reps at the linebacker position, and he took advantage of it, finishing with the most tackles on the team at seven, playing wonderfully alongside transfer linebacker Ray Coney.

Sanford is undoubtedly the starter when he returns, but Mikhail continues to show that he has earned rotation minutes, and should play a crucial role as the season continues along.

Stock Up - Carsyn Baker and KJ Edwards

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt that Rueben Owens and Jamarion Morrow are the preferred one-two punch for the Aggies, but behind them, the new freshman in the running back room, Carsyn Baker and KJ Edwards, both showed exactly why the coaching staff is high on them to be the future of the room.

Baker finished second on the team in rushing yards with 52 and a touchdown on seven attempts, while Edwards rushed for 44 yards on five carries, each finishing with an average of 7.4 and 8.8 yards per rush, respectively.

The Aggies now have depth in the running back room, which was one of the question marks entering the year, and one of the two freshman could find their way into more playing time if they continue running how they did in the contest.

Stock Down - The Offensive Line

Texas A&M Aggies celebrate the win over Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies put up 50 points and had over 500 yards of offense, but the first half of the game told a completely different story, with the new look offensive line having a case of the struggles, including a few crucial missed assignments.

The Bears finished with two sacks in the first half, and the Aggies were held to just 3.5 yards per rush, struggling to find a rhythm on offense. The second half was a different story, rushing for 160 yards and an average of 6.4 yards per attempt, while giving up zero sacks.

The offensive line certainly showed improvement, but getting off to a slow start, especially as the level of competition continues to ramp up, could spell trouble later in the season.

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