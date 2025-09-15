All Aggies

Texas A&M Trolls Doubters After Upset Win vs. Notre Dame

The Texas A&M Aggies celebrated accordingly after the massive win over Notre Dame.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas A&M Aggies celebrate after their win against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
/ Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies secured one of the biggest wins for the program in recent memory on Saturday night with a thrilling 41-40 victory in South Bend over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In the fourth quarter, Texas A&M had its backs against the wall after a back-and-forth affair that featured tons of emotional swings before Nate Boerkircher's game-winning touchdown.

As a result, Aggies Nation celebrated accordingly.

Aggies Troll Notre Dame

Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Football account on X pulled out the receipts after the win, making sure that everyone knows that the Aggies

Whether it was College GameDay's picks, ESPN's FPI predictor or the multiple predictions from podcast talking heads around the country picking Notre Dame, it's clear that the Aggies surprised many "experts" en route to their big-time win.

All in good fun.

While the social media team had its fun behind the scenes, the Texas A&M players didn't shy away from letting loose on the field right after the final whistle.

The Texas A&M secondary quickly pulled out their own version of the Irish dance, as Dezz Ricks, Will Lee III and Jordan Shaw all started hitting the moves while making their way toward the crowd in the end zone.

Take a look:

Unsurprisingly, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko didn't do any trolling of his own, instead complimenting Notre Dame after the game while speaking to the media.

"Hats off to Notre Dame. That was a heavyweight college football game," Elko said. "I couldn't be more proud of our guys."

Though the Aggies certainly deserved to celebrate after just an impressive win, this is only the beginning of where Elko likely has the program headed in the near future.

The Aggies know all too well how one win doesn't define a season. Texas A&M was 8-1 and 5-0 in SEC play last season after beating No. 8 LSU at home, but then went on to drop four of the last five games, which was low-lighted by losses to Texas and USC, the latter of which featured an epic collapse in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The goal is clear for Texas A&M this season: make the College Football Playoff. The Aggies have yet to earn their place in the bracket since its inception in 2014, but now have a better chance moving forward in the second season of the 12-team CFP.

Texas A&M will head into its idle week before hosting the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 27.

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

