Mike Elko Furious at Texas Longhorns Celebration After Lone Star Showdown Win
While celebration is normal in every locker room that wins a game, the feeling is even more exuberant after beating a bitter rival, and it gets even sweeter if you ruin their perfect season. On the other end, losing never feels good, and frustrations will mount, especially if it's to the one team that the fan base has circled all season.
For the Texas A&M Aggies, they were on the wrong side of the end-of-game festivities, having their perfect season ruined at the hands of their rivals, the Texas Longhorns. Not only did it ruin their season, but it also cost them a spot in the SEC Championship game, pushing frustration to a boiling point.
For Aggies head coach Mike Elko, that was evident in his post-game press conference, as he shot off a fiery response, with a bang of the table, upon hearing the Longhorns locker room in celebration.
Looking for Professionalism
The Aggies were on the precipice of a perfect season, looking for their first 12-win season since 1992, and the program's first trip to the SEC Championship game since they joined the conference. A second-half collapse, though, ruined those dreams and gave them their first taste of defeat this season.
As frustrations mounted for the Aggies, who haven't beaten the Longhorns in 5,482 days, the proverbial 'Longhorn on their back' seemed to weigh on them heavily, including Elko, after showing his emotions during the post-game press conference with the media in attendance.
"Can we close the door?" Elko said, raising his voice to a yell before letting his hand hit the table after raising it in disgust. "And run a professional press conference, please? My Gosh."
The Aggies' head coach would shake his head and look down at the table before apologizing for his outburst. His reaction was justified, though, after listening to the echoes of cheering for victory that he and his team became all too used to hearing after games.
After scoring 30 points or more in six of their previous seven conference wins, the Aggies were held to just 17 against their rivals, while allowing 24 points in the second half, en route to their first loss of the year. Having been knocked out of the conference championship, they will wait idly until Sunday,
Dec. 7, to await their seeding position for the College Football Playoff, waiting to learn if they will receive that coveted first-round bye.