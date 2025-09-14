Texas A&M Tight End Reflects on Heroics vs. Notre Dame
After Texas A&M's 41-40 win over Notre Dame on Saturday, September 13, all eyes were on the Aggies' offense as they stayed calm throughout the hardships. A 4th and goal touchdown pass to Nate Boerkircher secured the win for Texas A&M, as he was able to catch up with the media postgame.
After a miscommunicated snap on the extra point, Notre Dame only got six points off of Jeremiyah Love's touchdown, giving the Aggies over two minutes to drive down the field and win the game. Marcel Reed saw Boerkircher in a one-on-one matchup, threw him the ball, and with an extra point from Randy Bond, Texas A&M was ahead with 13 seconds left to play.
Boerkircher's winning touchdown was only his second touchdown throughout his five-year career, and his first as an Aggie, after spending four seasons at Nebraska. He got to reflect postgame on what this means to him and the program.
"We talked about this vision together and what we could become," Boerkircher said. "I'm just so thankful for the guys in the tight end room and the team as a whole."
The Catch Celebrated Around The World
Quarterback Marcel Reed also got a chance to talk postgame as he talked about how the play at the end wasn't necessarily drawn up for Boerkircher.
"On that wheel route, it's always an option versus man, especially if those two posts get covered up," Boerkircher said. "So I was just thankful he was able to give me a good ball to give me a chance to go win the game and it worked."
Boerkircher has had a great story to his college football career as he walked on to play tight end at Nebraska, where he spent four seasons before playing as a graduate student at Texas A&M.
"I mean that was so special to me," Boerkircher said. "Kind of when I caught that and a little bit after the game, I was I just think about my journey as a walk on and how special this all is ... I just am so thankful for everyone around me that helped me get to this point."
After his four-year career at Nebraska, Boerkircher wanted to continue his college football career, and that is where Mike Elko brought him in and utilized him into a powerful offense.
"It helps to have an organization like Texas A&M," Boerkircher said. "They welcomed us with open arms and I've just been so grateful to have them as my teammates."
As the Aggies move to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2021, they head into a bye week before hosting Auburn in Kyle Field.