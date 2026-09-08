Texas A&M vs Arizona State Features Two of College Football's Most Underrated Coaches

Two rising coaches go head-to-head this Saturday at Kyle Field.

It is Aggies’ head coach Mike Elko against Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham.

In many ways, these two coaches are similar, as both have had a playoff appearance during their short tenure with their programs. One difference is that this is Year 4 for Dillingham in Tempe, Arizona, and Year 3 for Elko in College Station, Texas.

On one hand, Elko is widely known for his “Big Brain,” as Pat McAfee likes to say, because of his football knowledge, especially on the defensive side of the ball. On the other hand, Dillingham is known for producing hard-nosed offenses, especially with quality running backs.

​This weekend, the two programs will meet in a morning game starting at 11:00 a.m. on ABC, and Elko and Dillingham have both praised each other's careers to date.

Mutual Respect

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well-coached and respected. Those were a few words that summed up what the two D1 coaches said about each other.

Elko said Dillingham has been a good coach and has built a solid roster.

“He's a guy that I have a ton of respect for,” Elko said. “He's a really good football coach with a really, really good football team.”

As for Dillingham, he noted how there was plenty of depth on Elko’s roster.

“They’re well coached,” Dillingham said. “They’re physical. They’re explosive on offense. They’re gigantic up front on offense. They’ve got good backs. They’ve got good corners. They’ve got good d-linemen. They’ve got good linebackers. They’ve got good safeties. They’ve got good tight ends. They’ve got good quarterbacks, running backs, specialists, and coaches, and a great crowd.”

In this matchup, quarterback Marcel Reed will face quarterback Cutter Boley.

Neither has faced the other in the regular season, and both are hungry to pull off a win and start the season 2-0.

When Boley’s head coach, Dillingham, was asked about the challenges of taking on Reed, he had a respectful response in one word.

“Pray,” Dillingham said. “He's a really good player. He's athletic, but what people don't give him credit for is he has unbelievable touch on his deep ball and on his intermediate passing game. Like his touch to the sideline on field throws, he can throw a field-out route that's caught on the sideline, slash the tick, and it is just-it looks like it's supposed to look.”

On the other hand, Elko mentioned various positions, including the quarterback, that make the Sun Devils special and a dangerous opponent.

“They’re going to present a lot of challenges,” Elko said. “They got a really talented defensive line. They got two NFL corners, they got two NFL wideouts. They got a quarterback who’s really big and talented. They’re really aggressive on special teams. The only thing I’m focused on is these four quarters and whether or not we can figure out a way to win a football game.”

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