Texas A&M vs. LSU Tigers: Everything to Know About the Aggies' Next Opponent

Week 4 of the college football season sees the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies hit the road for the first time in the 2026 season, with their destination set for Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge for a meeting with the No. 10 LSU Tigers.

Both teams are out for redemption after some respective losses on Saturday, the Aggies falling to the Kentucky Wildcats 31-21 in College Station and the Tigers dropping their contest 32-24 in head coach Lane Kiffin's homecoming against the Ole Miss Rebels.

It's no secret that A&M's next opponent is a premier team in the SEC, a team that is consistently in the hunt for both the conference and national championships, though they haven't been in the hunt for a championship since their historic 2019 campaign.

Week 4 Preview: No. 10 LSU Tigers

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after a play against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The LSU Tigers made headlines late last season by naming Lane Kiffin as their head coach while he was in the midst of a potential national championship-worthy season with the Rebels, sparking outrage amongst the Ole Miss fanbase for understandable reasons.

Kiffin took the place of Brian Kelly, who was fired in the midst of the 2025 season just one day after a gut-wrenching 49-25 loss to the Aggies at home.

The team also scored a boost to the offense when they landed Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt in the transfer portal, clearing up the clutter under center for the Tigers after Garrett Nussmeier was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in April and Michael Van Buren Jr. transferred to the South Florida Bulls.

LSU's first game under Kiffin went swimmingly in the form of a 51-10 beatdown of Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers and followed it up with a 45-14 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, before falling to the Rebels in their conference opener in Oxford after Leavitt was picked off in the end zone with just over a minute remaining in the contest.

In their last season under Kelly, the Tigers finished 7-6 in 2025, which was capped off by a loss in the Texas Bowl to the Houston Cougars, who were led by former A&M quarterback Conner Weigman.

Aside from Leavitt, LSU's offense is led by tight end Trey'Dez Green, who has led the Tigers in receiving yardage the past two games, as well as wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., who followed Kiffin to the Louisiana state capital from Ole Miss.

All-time, LSU leads the series against Texas A&M with a 32-25-3 record, though the Aggies have come out as the victors in the last two meetings between the SEC rivals.

Game number 61 between the two teams is set for 6:30 PM Saturday night in Baton Rouge.

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