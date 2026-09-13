Texas A&M Climbs Up New AP Top 25 Following Blowout Win vs. Arizona State

The Texas A&M Aggies keep on rolling through the first two weeks of the 2026 season and remain among the top teams in the country.

The Aggies dominated the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday with a 48-20 victory and improved to 2-0 on the young season.

And with their performance over the weekend, the Aggies are moving up in the recent AP Poll, now ranked No. 9 in the country.

Texas A&M Remains a Top 10 Team in the Country

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Julio Humphrey (6) scores a touchdown on after intercepting the ball during the fourth quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies remain steady after another dominant showing, especially in the fourth quarter against the Sun Devils, scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M sees itself ranked one spot behind the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels and ahead of the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Aggies are one of nine SEC teams in the AP Poll's recent rankings, with No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia, No. 7 LSU, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri, and No. 24 Oklahoma also featured in the most recent Top 25.

Here is what the new AP Top 25 rankings looks like:

No. 1 - Texas Longhorns



No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 4 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 5 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 6 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 7 - LSU Tigers



No. 8 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 9 - Texas A&M Aggies



No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 11 - BYU Cougars



No. 12 - USC Trojans



No. 13 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 14 - Penn State Nittany Lions



No. 15 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 16 - SMU Mustangs



No. 17 - Utah Utes



No. 18 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 19 - Michigan Wolverines



No. 20 - Missouri Tigers



No. 21 - Oregon Ducks



No. 22 - Houston Cougars



No. 23 - Louisville Cardinals



No. 24 - Oklahoma Sooners



No. 25 - Virginia Cavaliers

As the Aggies are set to open up conference play against the Kentucky Wildcats next week, Texas A&M’s schedule is set to take a jump in competition.

The Aggies will face six teams that are currently ranked in the latest AP Poll, three of whom are in the Top 10: the No. 1 team in the country, Texas, LSU, and Alabama, with the latter two both on the road in two of the toughest places to play, Baton Rouge and Tuscaloosa.

Texas A&M stays home for its last game of a three-game home stand to start the season against Kentucky, who head to College Station with a 1-1 record.

New Wildcats head coach Will Stein looks to regroup after losing to Alabama 45-17 over the weekend.

For the Aggies, their first game of SEC play against Kentucky is preparation for their first real test the week after, on the road against No. 7 LSU.

However, Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko will have to make sure his squad doesn’t look too far ahead and takes care of business against the Wildcats to keep the Aggies among the top teams in the country.

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