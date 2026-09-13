What We Learned About Marcel Reed After Texas A&M vs. Arizona State

There has never been much of a question about what Marcel Reed does best for Texas A&M. Put him in space and things can get weird rather quickly for a defense. Plays that appear completely dead have a tendency to suddenly become first downs once Reed takes off, and that ability has bailed the Aggies out plenty of times over the past few years.

What remains considerably less certain is whether Reed can become something more than that.

Through the opening weeks of the 2026 season, there hasn’t been much evidence to suggest that transformation is coming. That’s not necessarily an indictment of Reed, especially considering Texas A&M keeps winning football games anyway. The Aggies haven’t needed their quarterback to become Superman because, well, the defense has been more than happy to carry the load through the first two games of the campaign.

Texas A&M Still Needs More From Marcel Reed

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Missouri State Bears defender attempts to tackle Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It becomes more concerning when looking around at the teams Texas A&M hopes to compete with later this season. Arch Manning just helped drag Texas out of a 23-3 fourth-quarter hole against Ohio State. Darian Mensah has Miami looking terrifying offensively, while Sam Leavitt has largely been excellent for LSU. And then there’s Trinidad Chambliss, who is arguably the greatest college quarterback in all the land.

Those teams have quarterbacks capable of becoming the singular reason they win a football game. Does Texas A&M have that in Reed?

So far, it doesn’t appear that way. The frustrating part is that Reed isn’t being asked to rescue some hopeless operation every Saturday, either. Rueben Owens II gives Texas A&M a legitimate weapon out of the backfield, and there is plenty for Reed to work with when he drops back to throw.

Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton can make plays downfield, with Terry Bussey providing another option whenever the Aggies decide they’d like to unleash him.

Yet Reed still feels like the thing preventing this offense from reaching another level. (The coordinator switch could be in that same conversation, too). Arizona State wasn’t exactly rolling out the ’85 Bears on Saturday, but the passing game remained inconsistent enough to raise questions about what happens when Texas A&M gets deeper into SEC play. Reed can escape trouble and get away with more against plenty of opponents. Eventually, somebody is going to make him beat them another way.

Perhaps Texas A&M can survive that. It nearly did in 2025, after all. The Aggies are talented enough elsewhere that Reed doesn’t need to become the next great college quarterback for this season to amount to something. But competing for an SEC championship and a national title eventually requires a quarterback who reaches that next level.

Texas A&M still needs to find out whether Reed can be more than a quarterback it wins with. At some point, it will need him to be the quarterback it wins because of.

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