Texas A&M vs. Missouri: Matchups That Will Decide the Game

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies return to Faurot Field in Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers for their Week 6 matchup, looking to make it three straight wins over Eliah Drinkwitz's team for the Maroon and White.

The Aggies have enjoyed decisive victories over the Tigers in their past two meetings, with a career day by Le'Veon Moss giving the Aggies a 41-10 win at Kyle Field during the 2024 campaign, and a productive second half from the entire A&M offense gave the Ags an easy 38-17 win to stay undefeated in 2025 in what was their final road conference win of the year.

As the two teams reset to square off in the 2026 season, let's take a look at some of the matchups within the main matchup that will play a difference maker in Columbia during Week 6.

The Aggie Defense vs. Missouri's Run Game

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Texas A&M was dominant in most aspects of last year's game at Faurot Field, but one key area that the Tigers were the clear winners in was the run game, as the tandem of running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts combined for 219 yards and each man also found the end zone during the night against a stagnant A&M defense.

Hardy led the SEC in rushing during the 2025 season with 1,649 yards and was tied for second with 16 touchdowns, while Roberts was also productive in his backup role, with 753 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

With Hardy nursing a gunshot wound that he suffered last month, Roberts could be elevated to a starting role, but either way, the Aggies need to be ready to face either or both backs when October 10 comes around.

Texas A&M's Receiving Corps vs. Mizzou's Secondary

The highlight of Texas A&M's passing game last year in Columbia was a 48-yard hookup between quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver KC Concepcion, who led the Aggies with 84 yards receiving, and with the returning personnel that Elko will have at his disposal on offense, expect a repeat of Reed's 221-yard performance through the air, and perhaps even more.

Though Concepcion is now with the Cleveland Browns in the NFL, the Aggies still have Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman returning to the team, and as if they're not dynamic enough, they will now have Isaiah Horton at their disposal, fresh off the transfer portal from the Alabama Crimson Tide after recording 42 catches for 511 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the Tide to a College Football Playoff berth.

Texas A&M and Missouri kick off from Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Ocotber 10.

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