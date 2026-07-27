3 Bold Predictions For Texas A&M's Football Fall Camp

Texas A&M's fall football camp is expected to kick off around the beginning of August, and year three under head coach Mike Elko is looking better by the second.

With Holmon Wiggins and Lyle Hemphill being upgraded as the new offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively, replacing Collin Klein and Jay Bateman, a reset on the coaching could be what the team needs in this new chapter under the head coach.

Now, with the offseason in its home stretch as we sit a little over a month from Week 1 of the upcoming season, here are some bold predictions for the upcoming A&M football camp.

Marcel Reed Emerges As Clear Heisman Contender

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcel Reed showed that he belonged at the QB1 position last year for Texas A&M, throwing for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns, but a late season collapse against the Texas Longhorns and a game-sealing interception in the College Football Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes sealed the deal for the Nashville native.

However, now that Wiggins is taking over the offensive coordinator duties, a coach that he is familiar with and someone who knows his strengths and weaknesses, Reed should be expected to have a sharper presence in the pocket and know the good and bad times to make throws so that he can avoid making mistakes like the one against the Hurricanes that cost the Aggies when it really counted.

Wiggins' knowledge of Reed's abilities will also allow him to design plays that let Reed show his dual-threat presence, and it could be all the ingredients that Reed needs to take A&M to heights never seen before.

Too Much Room in the Wide Receiver Corps?

It shouldn't be much of a surprise that Mario Craver and new Aggie Isaiah Horton will be leading the charge in A&M's receiving game this season, but there are still plenty of names that will be fighting for the WR3 spot such as Ashton Bethel-Roman, Terry Bussey, or even TK Norman.

This can be a good problem to have in case injuries or personal issues arise, but with a hefty group of talented receivers like Elko is dealing with, making a decision on a third starter could be one of the toughest decisions that he makes all season.

Jamarion Morrow Starts As the RB1

Of course, Rueben Owens isn't just going to sit idly and let him take it, but if there was ever a time for Morrow to prove he belongs in the A&M backfield, it's now, where the team is trying to rebuild their running back room after Le'Veon Moss and E.J. Smith left for the NFL.

Morrow was efficient in what little play time he got throughout the 2026 campaign, turning 43 attempts into 182 yards and a touchdown, opening the door for the sophomore out of Memphis.

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