Texas A&M Week 3 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Status and Replacement Options

Texas A&M has made it through the opening weeks of the season relatively healthy, but the Aggies suddenly have a few names worth keeping an eye on ahead of Saturday’s SEC opener against Kentucky.

The first availability report of the week was released Wednesday night, with four Texas A&M players listed as questionable: running back Jamarion Morrow, wide receivers Ashton Bethel-Roman and TK Norman and defensive end Anto Saka. Nobody was listed as doubtful or out.

For anyone unfamiliar with the SEC’s availability reports, the designations operate on a sliding scale. Available means a player is expected to play, while probably indicates roughly a 75% chance of playing. Questionable is 50/50, while doubtful lands around 25% and out means exactly what it sounds like.

In other words, there is no reason to assume any of Texas A&M’s four questionable players will automatically miss Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

Texas A&M Has Options Behind Morrow

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Jessiah McGrew (23) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (2) at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morrow is perhaps the most interesting name offensively because of the role he has carved out behind Rueben Owens II.

Texas A&M’s Week 2 depth chart listed Owens and Morrow together as co-starters at running back, with freshmen Carsyn Baker and KJ Edwards behind them. That gives Mike Elko some flexibility if Morrow is ultimately unable to go.

Owens would presumably shoulder much of the workload, while Baker and Edwards could see their opportunities increase. There are certainly worse situations to be in than potentially having to give more touches to two talented freshmen.

The receiver situation is a little more complicated.

Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey were listed as co-starters at the same receiver position entering Week 2, with Norman behind them. That means two players from the same spot on the depth chart are now questionable.

Bussey would be the obvious option to handle the bulk of those snaps if Bethel-Roman cannot play, while the Aggies still have Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton occupying the other starting receiver positions. The bigger concern would be depth if both Bethel-Roman and Norman are unavailable.

Aggies Have Depth Behind Saka

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Anto Saka (14) applies pressure to Missouri State Bears quarterback Skyler Locklear (9) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saka is the lone defensive player Texas A&M is monitoring.

The Northwestern transfer entered Week 2 as the backup to T.J. Searcy at defensive end, with freshman Bryce Perry-Wright listed behind him. Texas A&M also has plenty of options elsewhere along the defensive front, so losing Saka would hurt the rotation more than it would completely reshape the starting lineup. The current depth chart likewise places Saka behind Searcy.