Texas A&M Welcomes 39 New Players To Aggieland
As the 2025 college football season is approaching, Texas A&M welcomes 25 incoming freshmen, including one five-star, 15 four-stars, and nine three-stars. Alongside the freshmen, the Aggies picked up 14 players from the transfer portal, bringing in some new players on the field.
After some key players graduated from Texas A&M, Mike Elko and his recruiting staff have been busy during the offseason, especially in the transfer portal. The Aggies have welcomed some key talents onto their roster, shaping up for what should be an excellent season.
New Aggies Out Of The Portal
While the Aggies have recruited 14 dominant players from the transfer portal, there are a few names that have stood out. Elko picked up KC Concepcion from NC State, Mario Craver from Mississippi State, and TJ Searcy from Florida, among many other talents.
Concepcion was one of the top wide receivers in the transfer portal, coming out of NC State where he totaled 124 catches for 1,299 yards, including 16 touchdowns. He also added 356 rushing yards on 60 carries for the season, as well as two touchdowns.
The other big name out of the portal for the Aggies is Craver, the wide receiver transfer from Mississippi State. Craver ended the 2024 football season ranked No. 2 in the SEC with 21.6 yards per catch as a true freshman.
Searcy, who will serve on the defensive line for the Aggies, was one of the best defensive pickups out of the portal after playing two seasons at the University of Florida. He appeared in 24 games with the Gators, totaling 60 tackles, including 29 solo.
New Kids On The Block
The Aggies also have 25 players they have recruited out of high school this year, who are heading down to College Station to begin their collegiate journey. Two notable names for the incoming Aggies are Lamont Rogers and Jerome Myles.
Rogers, the single five-star recruit the Aggies picked up, is a 6'6 330-pound offensive tackle who is sure to get a great amount of playing time this season for his size. In high school, Rogers earned first-team all-district honors his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons, as he was a key player.
The other notable name for the Aggies is Myles, the four-star recruit out of Draper, Utah. The freshman wide receiver is joining some of the best, including Concepcion and Craver, who also joined the roster this season. According to ESPN, Myles ranks as the overall No. 1 player coming out of Utah in the 2025 class.
The Aggies will kick off the anticipated 2025 college football season in Kyle Field in front of the 12th Man on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.