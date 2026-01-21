Texas A&M Will Enter 2026 Season Among Early National Championship Favorites

After reaching the College Football Playoff in year two of the Mike Elko era, the Texas A&M Aggies are once again expected to be a national title contender next season. The Aggies were given the ninth-highest odds to win the 2026-27 College Football Playoff National Championship by BetMGM.

With how Texas A&M has attacked the transfer portal, it isn't shocking that the program is being labeled as a title contender for the second year in a row. Combine Elko's emphasis on rebuilding the offensive and defensive lines with Marcel Reed returning for another season, and you have a recipe for success in the 2026 season.

Ahead of the Aggies are some of the more traditional title favorites seen in the past. Ohio State leads the way with +600 odds to win the College Football Playoff next season, with Notre Dame, Oregon, and Texas following closely behind with +700 odds. Indiana, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Texas Tech were also given top-10 odds to be the next program to hoist the National Championship trophy.

What Makes the Aggies Appealing in 2026

Oct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams (55) hoists wide receiver Mario Craver (1) in celebrations after he scored touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After losing to the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff, many questioned if the Aggies were a true contender for a national title. Despite getting a win over the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish early in the season, opposing fanbases still reasoned that since Texas A&M only played one opponent with a winning conference record, the program shouldn't have even been included in the College Football Playoff.

Just over four weeks after being eliminated from the playoffs, Miami played for a national championship against the Indiana Hoosiers, putting Texas A&M's loss to the Hurricanes in a new light. While the Aggies struggled to generate offense in that game, the fact that they were competing against a team capable of reaching the title game illustrates how talented Miami truly was.

There's also something be said about the veterans that are returning to the program next season. While the Aggies have put together an elite 2026 transfer portal class, currently ranked third in the country, the return of key players like Reed, running back Rueben Owens, and wide receiver Mario Craver gives the team a strong foundation heading into a new season.

While the Aggies will face tougher competition during conference play in 2026, most notably against Alabama, Tennessee, and Oklahoma in the latter half of the season, there's still reason to be optimistic that Elko and his program can take another large step forward in their quest for a national title.

