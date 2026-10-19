Texas A&M's Win Over The Citadel Was a Reset Not a Turning Point

After a disastrous beginning to its Southeastern Conference slate, Texas A&M football found reprieve with a tune-up game against the Citadel. The 41-0 victory featured two quarterbacks, Marcel Reed and Brady Hart, playing the majority of the contest and an explosive outing from the young corps of Maroon and White running backs.

However, even with their second shut-out win of the season, the game was merely a reset point, as a daunting SEC schedule remains the rest of the way. Ranked matchups against Alabama, Tennessee and Texas are just around the corner, with the Crimson Tide as the first step down the road to glory.

So what was the true significance of the Aggies' first cool-weather game, and how will this week's competition determine what it means for the rest of the year? Let's take a look.

A New Game Plan?

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Missouri State Bears defensive lineman Markell Chapman (99) and safety Anthony Mattison (33) attempt to tackle Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (2) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first half of the 2026 season, Reed and running back Rueben Owens II have struggled to match their preseason expectations. From Reed's lack of touchdowns against ranked opponents to Owens's mere 4.1 yards per carry, a shake-up was necessary to see who was capable of stepping up.

To the Aggies' delight, every single running back who got a chance to add to the action made the most of it. True sophomore Jamarion Morrow made his presence felt, returning from injury with fireworks and hard-nosed running, scoring a career-high three touchdowns and rushing for 54 yards. His performance was followed up by a breakout game from true freshman KJ Edwards, who ran for 116 yards on 13 carries and was just a broken tackle away from a 98-yard rushing score.

His rookie counterpart, Carsyn Baker, didn't shy away either, matching Morrow's rush yards and nearly finding the end zone before kicker David Olano extended his field-goal streak to 11 straight. Owens played four snaps and carried the ball twice for 10 yards, making it evident that head coach Mike Elko and offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins are willing to make adjustments.

Now, to the joy of many disgruntled fans and critics, Hart got his shot at a half's worth of game time after the intermission, where he made himself a clear option as a quarterback for the Aggies going forward. A solid 8-for-12 on passing with 107 yards and a touchdown, Hart appeared sharp and steady against the Citadel's outmatched defense. His one scramble picked up four yards, and he kept the connection solid with true freshman wide receiver Aaron Gregory.

Defensively, defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill kept the Bulldogs off the board and down to just 183 total yards of offense, but did not force a turnover. Of course, like many service academy offenses, the passing attack was used rarely but managed just three completions on ten attempts against corner back Dezz Ricks and Co.

While injuries have plagued the Aggies from being a full-go day in and day out, the relaxed nature of their FCS opponent let a certain confidence that they were lacking be built up again. However, the showdown with Alabama will be the only way to tell whether or not this confidence is built to last. Against teams that are currently ranked in the AP Poll, A&M has scored just three touchdowns over three games, with none in the last two.

But now with a backup with actual reps, an improved running game and a band of young and talented wide receivers, the Aggies have the chance to make their comeback dream a reality. The only way to find out is to make the jump, of course, and a mid-afternoon road test is the perfect way to see it happen.

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