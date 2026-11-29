With its 2026 season finally at a close, Texas A&M football is now in a position for reflection. Between failing to make a bowl game and having its worst Southeastern Conference record since joining the conference, there are far more negatives than positives to take away from head coach Mike Elko's third year with the program.

But taking a look at the season as a whole, there's one big area that the Aggies missed: monetary investment. A grand total of $40 million was spent on a roster that produced a single SEC win and just four victories overall, and now the Maroon and White have nothing more to do other than to reassess where they went wrong.

Whether it was keeping its veteran talent or bringing in mostly underperforming transfers from the portal, money was spent all over the place to get one of the worst ROIs in the entirety of college football. An unfortunate end for a unit expected to return to the College Football Playoff, and a group now facing a new fate in the realm of NIL athletics.

$10m Per Win

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Luke Metz (4) during the third quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Whatever way it's spun, the tale of A&M this year boils down to a whopping $10 million per win. Starting with the biggest price tag on the roster, quarterback Marcel Reed was arguably the worst investment of them all. After producing more than 30 touchdowns in the Aggies' 2025 season, the million-dollar-plus passer had just 11 in his second year at the helm of the offense.

His eight interceptions in SEC play were among the worst in the whole conference, and left the Aggies without a solid option at quarterback until backup Brady Hart had two admirable starts relative to the circumstances. The offensive line pieces brought in rarely helped the quarterbacks establish any rhythm and were another miss on their investment.

There were some well-placed dollars, however, namely on Illinois transfer David Olano, one of the most sought-after kickers in the portal last season. After having one of the most miserable kicking performances as a unit in 2025, Olano brought a breath of fresh air this year, going 18-for-20, including a career-long 57-yarder against Arkansas.

But Olano was a sub-$200,000 investment in a roster with a handful of million-dollar players. Wide receiver Mario Craver is among those players, but injuries and ineptitude from the quarterback position kept his production with a lot to be desired.

Ultimately, it was a failed campaign for the Aggies' staff, and now they will have to look at themselves and make changes across the board. Elko is expected to clean house on the offensive side of the ball, and with the CFP expanding to 24 teams in 2027, there's a chance at redemption.

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