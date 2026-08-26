Texas A&M WR Aaron Gregory Makes Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List

The Texas A&M Aggies have some exciting freshmen set to make their college debuts against Missouri State in only a matter of days.

But arguably none of them are garnering as much hype as wide receiver Aaron Gregory, something that has now officially been recognized.

Gregory was named to the 2026 Shaun Alexander Award watchlist on Wednesday, the Maxwell Football Club announced. He is one 37 players to make the initial watchlist.

The award is given annually to the best freshman in college football on either offense or defense.

Has a Texas A&M Player Ever Won The Shaun Alexander Award?

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A Texas A&M player has never won the Shaun Alexander Award, though this is largely due to how young the award is compared to many of the other prestigious postseason honors in college football.

That said, recent trends could be in Texas A&M's favor. Since the award was officially introduced in 2018, four of the eight total winners have been from the SEC. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin won it last year while Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons took it home in 2024.

Perhaps history could be on Gregory's side, but there's no doubt that it will take some unique circumstances for him to win it.

As the potential No. 5 receiver in the Texas A&M offense, it likely would take injuries to Mario Craver, Isaiah Horton, Ashton Bethel-Roman or Terry Bussey for Gregory to step into a role that would lead to a higher level of production necessary to win the Shaun Alexander Award.

While Texas A&M fans would certainly never wish injury upon other members of the wide receiving corps, that's unfortunately the most realistic path for Gregory to win the award, barring something wildly unforeseen. It's safe to say Aggie fans would prefer another trip to the College Football Playoff with a fully-healthy receiver room.

When Will Shaun Alexander Award Winner Be Announced?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gregory will need to have a strong September and October if he wants to become a semifinalist for the award headed into November.

The Maxwell Football Club says that 14 semifinalists will be revealed on Nov. 4. Five finalists will then be announced on Dec. 2, which is after the end of Texas A&M's regular season, before a winner is officially revealed on Dec. 28.

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