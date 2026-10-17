Texas A&M WR Ashton Bethel-Roman Not With Team Due to Personal Reasons

The Texas A&M Aggies have dealt with multiple injuries at wide receiver this season, something that started during fall camp.

They also parted ways with receiver Jerome Myles, who left the program before the season while dealing with personal matters.

Now, Texas A&M is getting hit with another notable absence at receiver, as Ashton Bethel-Roman did not attend Saturday's home game against The Citadel due to personal reasons, per reports from Carter Karels of On3. He is being "given space" by the team to deal with the matter.

Bethel-Roman previously dealt with an injury before recently making his return. After a notable impact last year as the team's No. 3 receiver, he's tallied just seven catches for 56 yards so far this season.

Multiple Texas A&M Players Out vs. The Citadel

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko leaves the field after the first half against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Bethel-Roman and Craver, the Aggies have a long list of players who did not dress out for the matchup with The Citadel, which also includes wideout Kelshaun Johnson.

This leaves Isaiah Horton and Aaron Gregory responsible as the top pass catchers for Marcel Reed.

Here's the list:

- WR Mario Craver

- WR Ashton Bethel-Roman

- WR Kelshaun Johnson

- OL Trovon Baugh

- DE Anto Saka

- DT DJ Hicks

- LB Daymion Sanford

It remains to be seen when Bethel-Roman will return. Fans will have to wait for a future update from Mike Elko.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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