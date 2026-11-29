The 2026 season was nothing short of disappointing for the Texas A&M Aggies. After losing the season finale against the Texas Longhorns, the team will finish with a 4-8 record, missing a bowl game, just one year removed from one of the best seasons in school history.

It's been a brutal season for the Aggies, who had a strong defense once again, but a struggling offense led to an inability to win games, despite everything being done to remedy the issues on the field.

For head coach Mike Elko, one offseason decision changed everything this year: bringing in new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins. It never connected once he took over.

The Hire That Changed the Season

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Aggies, it's tough to look at this season and wonder where exactly it all went wrong. The offensive line took a step back, the receiving core took a step back, and quarterback Marcel Reed took a monumental step back.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

However, there is proof that Reed can be more than just a productive quarterback and even earn Heisman recognition, as he did last season. So what changed from last year to this year? Well, the play-caller.

Since Wiggins took over ahead of the 2026 season, the Aggies averaged 21.3 points per game, down 36.3 from 2025. They averaged 12.9 points per game in the SEC and ended the final four games of the season averaging 7.25 points per game.

That's a 41.3 percent decline in scoring production, and most of that decline came from non-conference games, as the Aggies scored more there (139) than in SEC games (116), despite playing six fewer games. It was all capped off with a zero-touchdown game against the Longhorns.

In a sense, though, it's easy to feel sympathy for Wiggins. He's a first-year play-caller who didn't have the season go his way, something I'm sure he would love to have back. However, that's where the bigger problem lies, and it falls back on Elko.

Texas A&M is a program of many expectations, and the funding to support it, and the 2026 season was supposed to be used to build on the success of last year, not run from it. That's why Elko's decision to make Wiggins the offensive coordinator, rather than finding a proven play-caller and luring him to College Station, is mind-boggling.

That decision cost the program success in 2026, and now, entering the offseason, Elko cannot afford to make the same decision once more.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.