The 3 Biggest Questions Facing Texas A&M Entering Fall Camp

The Texas A&M Aggies prepare to embark on year three under the Mike Elko regime in just under two months, this time with even higher expectations after scoring their first College Football Playoff appearance last season.

Elko was able to keep quarterback Marcel Reed, wide receiver Mario Craver, and other key pieces of the team in College Station, but the roster turnover that resulted from the NFL Draft declarees from last season left a notable hole in the team as the 2026 campaign approaches.

However, with 17 new additions to the team and new coordinators on both offense and defense, there are several questions that fall camp needs to answer when it kickstarts at the end of this month.

Can Marcel Reed Take the Next Step?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of talks for the Heisman Trophy, Reed was right up there with Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin for majority of the season.

And then the last two games of the season happened, where he combined for no touchdowns and four interceptions, which included the very last pass of his sophomore season landing in the hands of Miami Hurricanes cornerback Bryce Fitzgerald as he was attempted to lead a potential game-tying drive.

Reed is expected to resume his starting role under center for Elko's offense, and after adding some weight, working with a private coach, and even participating in the Manning Passing Academy, we now must wait to see if the Nashville native is more decisive with his throws in high-pressure situations, or at least better than he was against Texas and Miami last year.

What Does the Offense Look Like Under Holmon Wiggins?

Alabama wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins during first half action in the Alabama A-Day spring football scrimmage game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Collin Klein was announced as the head coach back at his alma mater in Kansas State shortly after the conclusion of last season, A&M wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins was given the promotion to offensive coordinator.

He has no shortage of tools out wide, especially with Isaiah Horton coming to the Aggies from Alabama, but the real question is how will Wiggins adjust to running an entire offensive scheme as opposed to just the receiver corps?

Not to mention, how will A&M's run game look with a full healthy Rueben Owens getting a full workload now that he is the lead back for the Maroon and White?

How Will the Defense Do Without Cashius Howell?

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps A&M's biggest loss from last year is All-American edge rusher and reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Cashius Howell, who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in this year's NFL draft.

With the defense also under new leadership as Lyle Hemphill replaces Jay Bateman at defensive coordinator, they will look to improve their interception tendencies after finishing near the bottom of the conference last year in the stat.

Then again, Howell and the rest of the defensive front were getting so many sacks, it was kind of slim pickings for the secondary in terms of production.

The Aggies return personnel such as Daymion Sanford, Marcus Ratcliffe, and Dezz Ricks, with Anto Saka transferring in from Northwestern, and it will be interesting to see how the 2026 chapter of the "Wrecking Crew" follows up the spectacular 2025 season they put together.

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