Texas A&M Has Built an Elite Defensive Identity — Now Can the Offense Catch Up?

In just two years, Mike Elko has transformed Texas A&M into a defensive juggernaut, producing seven defensive NFL Draft picks across the 2024 and 2025 drafts. From Shemar Stewart to Albert Regis, a premier NFL pipeline has emerged in College Station.

However, of Elko’s 13 draft picks, only two have reached the NFL in offensive skill positions — KC Concepcion and Nate Boerkircher.

When A&M kicks off against Missouri State on Sept. 5, the Aggie offense, led by Marcel Reed and Mario Craver, will seek redemption after a lackluster College Football Playoff performance against Miami in 2025. With first-year offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins taking over play-calling duties, how can A&M build an offense to complement its defensive dominance?

Significant Passing Upgrades

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs deep during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

In 2024, the Aggies relied heavily on their ground game, totaling 27 rushing touchdowns, courtesy of Le’Veon Moss (10), Amari Daniels (8), Terry Bussey (2) and Reed (7). Without a premier pass-catcher downfield, it wasn’t until 2025 that A&M’s Air Raid offense began to take shape with the arrival of Concepcion.

The following season, the Aggies’ aerial attack took a significant step forward, securing 26 passing touchdowns—a seven-touchdown increase from 2024. From quarterback to receivers, A&M’s 2025 offense proved that it could consistently rely on its passing game.

Reed surpassed the Aggies’ entire 2024 quarterback room, throwing 25 touchdown passes—six more than A&M’s combined total of 19 the previous season.

In 2024, Noah Thomas was the only Aggie receiver to catch more than two touchdown passes, finishing the season with eight. But only a year later, four different receivers hauled in three or more touchdown receptions: Ashton Bethel-Roman (5), Nate Boerkircher (3), Craver (4) and Concepcion (9).

For Elko, the offensive improvements came as no surprise; rather, they were part of a long-term plan set into motion from the moment he arrived in College Station.

“When we got here, we talked about the need to upgrade playmakers on offense,” Elko said in a spring availability on March 24. “... that position group, in particular, was a group where we felt like we had to do it.”

Holmon Wiggins’ New-Look Offense

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As the 2025 season came to a close, former offensive coordinator Collin Klein resigned from his position at A&M, taking a new head coaching role at his alma mater, Kansas State. Rather than searching for an outside hire, the Aggies promoted from within, appointing wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins to lead the offense into the future.

With an elite pool of playmakers at his disposal, including transfer receiver Isaiah Horton, Wiggins made his offensive philosophy clear ahead of the 2025 season.

“We want to have a fast offense, and we’re going to try to push the ball down the field,” Wiggins said in a spring availability on April 2. “But everything we do still starts with the run. We’re going to … create movement, run the ball with a physical run style, and … use the RPO game for teams that want to overcommit guys. We’re going to push the ball down the field with our play-action pass.”

If Wiggins can unlock the offensive firepower of A&M's passing game, the Aggies could emerge as one of the most complete teams in the Southeastern Conference, come Fall 2026.

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