The Biggest Offseason Question Mike Elko Still Hasn’t Answered

The Texas A&M Aggies are entering the 2026 season knowing that high expectations are set to follow them.

After starting 11-0 last season and earning the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff berth, anything short of another appearance in the 12-team bracket would be considered a failure for the Aggies.

Fortunately, this might be Mike Elko’s most talented team yet thanks to some major transfer portal addition and a number of key roster retentions. However, none of that will matter if he and the coaching staff don’t figure out what the plan is at offensive line, a process that could extend all the way until the final week of preparation before the season.

Texas A&M Still Faces Major Questions on the Offensive Line

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past few seasons, the Aggies enjoyed a rare luxury that teams simply don’t have anymore in the portal and NIL era. Texas A&M had one of the more cohesive and productive offensive lines in the country, but the coaching staff was forced to overhaul the group with so many notable faces departing for the NFL earlier this offseason.

Texas A&M brought in four SEC transfers with Trovon Baugh (South Carolina), Coen Echols (LSU), Wilkin Formby (Alabama), and Tyree Adams (LSU). It feels likely that all four will start alongside returning center Mark Nabou Jr. this fall but until Elko makes it official, fans will have some

The talent on the offensive line is there, but it’s much easier said than done to get the group to build the kind of chemistry required for a team that’s looking to contend for a national title. One offseason of practices can’t mimic multiple seasons of bonding, and that’s arguably the toughest challenge Elko and Texas A&M will face headed into the season.

In Elko’s defense, it wouldn’t make sense to have the entire offensive line figured out when the team has yet to even start fall camp. Texas A&M knows who its starting quarterback will be and who its three best wide receivers are. But as any good coaching staff would do, every other starting position on the roster is up for grabs, especially at offensive line.

Just because Texas A&M brought in four new o-line transfers hardly guarantees that each of them will start in Week 1 against Missouri State. While it feels safe to assume that Formby and Echols will win their respective spots, there’s a case to be made that Baugh and Adams will be challenged by some of the younger players on the offensive line.

Fans don’t know yet what the offensive line will look like, but the Aggies have plenty of time to get it all figured out.

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