Texas A&M Football Offseason Recap: Where the Aggies Improved and Where It Didn't

The Texas A&M Aggies got a taste of success last season after having one of the best starts in program history, which resulted in an appearance in the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history.

Looking to find success for the upcoming season, and show that the Aggies are on the precipice of being the next big program in the sport, head coach Mike Elko was tasked with re-arming the roster after many of the contributors from last season were selected in the NFL Draft.

With the roster nearly set in stone and fall camp around the corner, where did the Aggies improve for 2026, and where did they fail to improve that could cause concerns in 2026?

Where The Aggies Improved?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies knew they would need to revamp their roster ahead of the 2026 season, but it wouldn't be a rebuild. With quarterback Marcel Reed returning, rather, the Aggies were looking to retool and find productive talent out of the transfer portal that would contribute alongside the talent already on the roster awaiting their turn.

The offensive line, which lost four offensive linemen to the NFL Draft, brought in two stalwarts for the tackle role in Tyree Adams and Wilkin Formby. Both have SEC experience that will provide solid anchors for an offense that will look to be more active in the passing game and more spread out on the field.

The defensive line, which was the strength of the Aggies' dominant defense last season, also got a makeover, for the better. Transfers Anto Saka and T.J. Searcy could be absolutely dominant, and with the depth along the defensive front, could be the strength of the group once again.

Where the Aggies Failed to Improve

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some position groups got better during the offseason, two of them, the running back room and the linebacker room, could have used a bit more.

The linebacker room is perhaps the more unfair of the two, as it was a solid room, headlined by transfer Ray Coney, who could be alongside Daymion Sanford, who has shown glimpses of how great he could be. With Sanford sidelined for an unknown period, an added depth piece with on-field experience would have paid dividends for the core of the defense.

The running back room for the Aggies returns Rueben Owens, who saw 39 percent of the offensive snaps last year, with Jamarion Morrow, who saw 15 percent of the offensive snaps, behind him. Outside of them, the position group is young and otherwise untested, and with the injury luck the Aggies have in the running back room, an extra proven body would have been nice.

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