The Freshman Texas A&M Fans Need to Know Before the Season Starts

The Texas A&M Aggies roll into the 2026 season with plenty of talent on their roster, and head coach Mike Elko heads into his third season with the program carrying plenty of momentum from the 2025 season.

And Elko has done well to acquire the talent he has on his roster, whether he's putting together high school recruiting classes to build traditionally or utilizing the transfer portal to his advantage to add instant-impact players.

The Aggies will have major expectations headed into the 2026 season, and plenty of their players with experience will be looked to carry those projections on their shoulders. However, the Aggies 2026 roster has plenty of young talent who could find a role; here's a look at three freshmen that Texas A&M fans should get to know before the season starts.

Brandon Arrington, CB

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The crown jewel of the Aggies 2026 recruiting class takes shape in five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, who was the highest-rated commit that Texas A&M landed in the cycle. Arrington ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 8 player nationally per Rivals.

While seeing the field right away for the five-star cornerback might be difficult with plenty of players in front of him, with likely outside starting cornerbacks Dezz Ricks and newcomer Rickey Gibson III. On top of that, the Aggies have cornerbacks Adonyss Currie and Jamar Beal-Goines, who were four-star cornerback recruits in the 2025 recruiting class and redshirted their freshman seasons.

Arrington has the ideal height for the modern cornerback, standing around six feet two inches. The cornerback could be too talented to keep off the field as a freshman and could find a role to help the Aggies' defense.

Bryce Perry Wright, DL

Another big defensive addition from the Aggies 2026 recruiting class is four-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright. The six-foot-two, 250-pound product out of Buford, GA, ranked as the No. 12 player at his position and the No. 8 player from the Peach State.

Perry-Wright ended his final season of high school football with video-game-like numbers, ending the year with 106 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hurries, seven sacks, and three forced fumbles.

The Aggies need a new pass rush threat, and while incoming transfer Anto Saka will be looked to as that answer, Perry-Wright could also have a say in helping out the Texas A&M pass rush in his first season in College Station.

KJ Edwards, RB

The Aggies' backfield will need someone to step up and take over the role as the offense's bell cow running back, and while the role is likely slated for Rueben Owens II, four-star freshman KJ Edwards should have a chance to impact the Texas A&M offense right away.

Edwards was a four-star recruit in the 2026 cycle, ranking as a No. 3 running back and the No. 6 player out of the Lone Star State per Rivals. In his final season at Carthage High School, Edwards totaled 2,085 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on 13.8 yards per carry.

The highly productive running back will look to carry over that production to College Station in his first season, where he could be a change of pace in the Aggies' backfield.

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