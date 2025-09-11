This Texas A&M Cornerback Can Cause Chaos For Notre Dame
With the Aggies heading to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame after suffering a 23-13 loss for their season opener last year, Texas A&M fights to improve to a 3-0 record, while Notre Dame searches for its first win of the season.
Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III was able to catch up with Will Johnson with 12th Man Productions, after practice, to give some more insight into what this game means to him and the team, what is at stake, etc.
As Week 3 poses Texas A&M with its first real threat of the season with Notre Dame, the Aggies search for victory in front of a road crowd during primetime.
What Does This Game Mean?
"It means a lot to the guys, you know, that was here last year," Lee said. "So we've got some unfinished business with those guys and we're going to come out and play a good, a great four quarters worth of football and give them all we've got."
Texas A&M's defense has sharpened up after last season, as the Aggies have recorded 123 tackles, as well as seven sacks, which ranks third in the Southeastern Conference currently. Lee has nine total tackles thus far, yet he is expected to thrive against the Fighting Irish, as he picked up a season-high nine tackles against them last season.
"We just got to focus on what we got to do at the end of the day," Lee said about the secondary. "You know everybody's going to have a different scheme, everybody's going to come out there with a different plan, but I feel like if us as a secondary handle what we're supposed to do, we're going to be just fine. Everybody communicate, just be on the same page and play 100 percent speed, we're going to be just fine."
As Notre Dame suffered a 27-24 loss against Miami for its season opener, it struggled offensively as it had two turnovers, including an interception from quarterback CJ Carr. They out-gained Miami 221 to 205 in the passing game, which came from a late-game surge.
"I just got to play my game you know, I got to do what I'm supposed to do and the game's gonna come to me," Lee said. "You can't force that stuff upon you, that's when stuff bad starts happening."
The two programs are set to face off on Saturday, September 13 at 6 p.m. in South Bend, Indiana.