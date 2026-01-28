Texas A&M Star Makes Way Too-Early All-America Team

The early hype continues to roll in for Texas A&M football, as the Aggies look to build on a stellar 2025 season that suddenly ended in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

While the A&M offense struggled towards the end, the defense continued to play at a high level. That unit was ranked among the top 30 and featured playmakers on all three levels.

There are high expectations for this program next season, and one of the reasons why is A&M’s fourth-ranked transfer portal class. However, some key players are returning to College Station. One of them is arguably the Aggies’ best player in the secondary.

The way-too-early team rankings have already come out, and now a way-too-early All-America team has been chosen by On3. The Aggies had just one player selected, and that is now senior safety Marcus Ratcliffe.

More on Ratcliffe’s Early All-America Expectation

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) gestures after defeating the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

While he has not received any previous All-American or All-SEC honors, Ratcliffe has turned into one of the leaders of this Aggies defense. The news of his return to College Station in early January was huge and highly important to the team.

Ratcliffe made On3’s way-too-early All-America team as the second-team All-America starting safety. He was the only Aggie selected, while rival Texas had five total selections, four of those on the first team.

Ratcliffe is currently listed as the 25th best player in the country, and the No. 1 safety overall according to On3. That is high praise, and it is well deserved. In his two seasons in Aggieland, Ratcliffe has 113 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, and three interceptions.

The former three-star product out of Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, CA, has turned into a star on the back end of the A&M defense.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound safety was a three-time first-team all-league selection on defense in high school and originally committed to San Diego State. Ratcliffe made 11 starts in 12 games as a true freshman and was the team’s most outstanding defensive freshman.

In 2025, Ratcliffe made 66 total tackles and three PBUs. His 2024 sophomore season was a standout as he grabbed three interceptions and forced a fumble, along with making 48 tackles. Ratcliffe also blocked a punt that year and was named the team’s defensive newcomer of the year.

Ratcliffe certainly has the potential to be an All-American in his senior season as one of the best safeties in the country. The 12th Man will hope that he does, in fact earn the All-American status being projected.