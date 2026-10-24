Three Questions Texas A&M Must Answer vs. Alabama

Texas A&M has reached a rather uncomfortable point in its season. The Aggies are 4-3, have lost three of their first four SEC games and are still searching for anything resembling consistency against quality competition.

Saturday's visit to No. 13 Alabama presents yet another opportunity to change that narrative, although Bryant-Denny Stadium isn't exactly the friendliest place to go looking for answers.

The Crimson Tide have problems of their own, having dropped back-to-back games against Georgia and Tennessee while dealing with an increasingly concerning injury situation. That should provide at least some encouragement for Mike Elko's team, but the Aggies will need more than optimism in order to leave Tuscaloosa with a victory. Here are three questions Texas A&M must answer Saturday afternoon.

Can Texas A&M Finally Score a Touchdown on the Road?

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) celebrates after scoreing a touchdown with tight end Richie Anderson III (84) during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's an almost unbelievable question to be asking seven games into the season, but the Aggies have yet to reach the end zone away from Kyle Field.

Texas A&M managed just six points apiece in road defeats to LSU and Missouri, with quarterback Marcel Reed and the offense struggling immensely. Rhythm was absolutely nonexistent, as was the scoring. Furthermore, the Aggies converted just eight of 35 third-down opportunities across the two contests, making it almost impossible to sustain possessions long enough to threaten the opposition.

Saturday's game against the Crimson Tide won't necessarily make things easier. Alabama's defense is stingy despite the two losses, meaning Reed and company will likely need to show more teeth than they have in recent weeks.

Can Texas A&M Capitalize on Alabama's Injury Problems?

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Crimson Tide have a litany of players either questionable or out on Saturday, including key pieces like wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams.

It's an uncomfortable situation for Kalen DeBoer, whose team has already lost consecutive games and desperately needs to avoid another defeat. Alabama still possesses enough talent to overcome those absences, but its depth will be tested against an Aggies team that should be desperate to capitalize on any advantage it can find.

Is Texas A&M Ready to Take the Next Step Under Mike Elko?

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most important question surrounding Saturday's matchup has relatively little to do with Alabama itself.

Elko has already demonstrated that Texas A&M can compete at a high level, guiding the Aggies to the College Football Playoff last season. But the program has struggled to build on those accomplishments in 2026, leaving plenty of questions about whether last year's success represented the beginning of something sustainable.

There are reasonable explanations for the struggles, but eventually those explanations have to become results. Texas A&M doesn't need another afternoon of encouraging defensive performances and missed offensive opportunities. It needs to demonstrate that it can travel into one of college football's most intimidating environments and defeat a recognizable powerhouse.