Saturday afternoon will feature two SEC programs seeking a win after a rocky first half of the season.

Texas A&M’s trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium is the team's third straight conference road trip facing a ranked team, and with how Alabama is playing right now, there’s a scenario where head coach Mike Elko’s team exits the afternoon with its biggest win of the year and possibly spoiling head coach Kalen DeBoer’s College Football Playoff hopes.

What’s the recipe for doing so? It starts with piecing together a solid game plan that takes away the schemes the Crimson Tide likes to run, and if the Aggies’ playmakers can deliver their best performance of the season, the season's conversation takes a big turn with something to build on. That said, these are the three X-Factors going into Tuscaloosa.

David Olano, Kicker

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker David Olano (24) reacts after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, the MVP of this A&M team has been the kicker, who has been perfect through seven weeks of football. It’s David Olano, the Illinois transfer. How many kicks has he nailed so far? He’s drilled 19. How many has he missed? Zero.

That’s how special he has been this season. What else makes him remarkable? His ability to nail kicks from short or long distances. The Naperville, Illinois native recorded his career-long 57-yard field goal that came against the Razorbacks. He’s also been perfect on his extra-point attempts, converting all 24 kicks.

From 20 to 29 yards out, Olano is 6-for-6 so far. From 30 to 39 yards out, he's 1 of 1, while from 50+ yards out, he is a perfect 4 of 4. Does that clutch kicking factor into the matchup? It should, as he’s solid at planting his leg and following through. Expect more precision from the senior transfer.

Jamarion Morrow, Running Back

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Jessiah McGrew (23) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (2) at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Never in Jamarion Morrow’s collegiate career has he scored multiple times until this past weekend, when he found the end zone three times. Few running backs can say they've done that. In fact, Morrow's three touchdowns were the first by an Aggie since Le’Veon Moss in 2021. He might do it again!

His return to the running back room adds much-needed depth to the backfield. He has a high motor and can beat defenders and pound through traffic. His ability to win on outside runs and still be reliable in the passing game makes him special. He probably gets more carries in red zone situations, and that comes in handy for an offense that needs to be on its A game.

TK Norman, Wide Receiver

One of the Maroon and White's rising stars is TK Norman, who had a great afternoon against The Citadel. He connected with both Marcel Reed and Brady Hart and remained a reliable downfield target.

Last weekend against the Bulldogs, the sharp route runner caught five passes for 88 yards, with his longest reception for 33 yards. Yes, a couple of his teammates, Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman, didn't participate in that contest, which gave him a better shot at picking up some nice highlights and building on it.

His footwork is notable, as is his ability to gain yards after the catch. Alabama’s defense could struggle to shut him down, especially after having some issues against Tennessee last weekend. Expect Norman to be ready when his name is called and be at his best.

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