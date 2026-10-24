Texas A&M vs Alabama Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

Nothing beats an SEC game on a Saturday afternoon. This weekend, two great schools clash at Bryant-Denny Stadium in one of Week 8's more intriguing games.

The Aggies enter the morning as a 4-3 squad, while the Crimson Tide cling to a 5-2 record. Neither team can afford another loss with what is on the line. It's a shot at a possible College Football Playoff ticket.

Who wins and why? Here is what the Texas A&M Aggies On SI staff believes will happen this weekend in T-Town.

PREDICTIONS

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks onto the field during a time-out in the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noah Ruiz

Zach Calzada is the last Texas A&M quarterback to beat Alabama back in 2021. Sure, it was at Kyle Field but with the QB situation as the biggest toss-up in the Aggies’ season, maybe a miracle could take place. It's almost completely up to the offense, though, as the defense will surely play well enough to win.

Texas A&M 21, Alabama 20

JD Andress

It's hard to trust in the Aggies offense, but being physical up front will be the difference maker in the contest. I think the Alabama offense rebounds though, and the Aggies drop another.

Alabama 31, Texas A&M 17

Aaron Raley

Unfortunately for the Aggies, this is a road game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and even after Nick Saban’s retirement in 2024, it still remains a dangerous environment and one that will be fired up and ready to go after two straight defeats.

If Marcel Reed isn't careful with his passes against the Tide defense, and A&M’s defense is unable to contain Keelon Russell, it could be a long afternoon for Mike Elko’s team, and based off of A&M’s road performances this year, the team might have to wait until their visit to South Carolina in two weeks to get that first road win of the year.

Alabama 35, Texas A&M 21

Kolton Becker

Texas A&M hasn't won in Tuscaloosa since 2012. That isn't a good statistic. Here's another statistic the 12th Man won't care to read. Alabama has won 91 straight home games against unranked opponents. One more that has to be upsetting. A&M's last road touchdown came against Texas in the 2025 season.

For the Aggies, that will be a tough streak to break, especially against a Crimson Tide team that has lost its last two games. Three straight losses for a football school that is used to winning? Not sure about that one.

Give me Alabama to win this one in a tighter game than the experts predict.

Alabama, 37 Texas A&M 27

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