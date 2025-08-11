Two Texas A&M Stars on Chuck Bednarik Preseason Watch List
Heading into the 2025 college football season, two Texas A&M defensive players, Will Lee III and Taurean York, are up for one of the most impressive awards. The Chuck Bednarik Award is given annually to the nation's college defensive player of the year.
Both York and Lee were incredible last season for the Aggies, having 124 tackles between the two of them. While York led the team in total tackles with 82, Lee led the team in solo tackles with 39. As york heads into his junior year and Lee heads into his senior year, expect to see a lot of defense out of both of them as they continue to gain experience on the field.
The pair landed themselves on the preseason watchlist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the best defensive player in all of college football. Last season, Heisman winner Travis Hunter was honored with the award after an incredible season at Colorado State.
What To Expect From York, Lee III
This duo is aggressive and extreme on defense, as they totaled 124 tackles between the two of them last season, including 2.5 sacks coming from York. The two also picked up three interceptions last season, giving the Aggies another chance on offense.
As a true freshman, York started in all 13 games for the Aggies during the 2023 campaign, where he picked up 74 tackles, which ranked second on the team, and third among freshman in the Southeastern Conference.
After such an impressive freshman season, York earned captain honors heading into his sophomore year, where he continued to excel in his craft. York started in all 13 games once again, as well as ranking second on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss.
He had a season-high 12 tackles coming against the Aggies 34-24 win against Mississippi State on the road. He picked up a vital interception during the Aggies' comeback win against LSU at home last season to claim a perfect record in the SEC.
Last season was Lee's first year at Texas A&M, where he had an incredible season, starting all 12 regular season games at corner for the Maroon and White. He ranked fifth in the SEC in pass breakups with 10 on the season, and finished top five in tackles with the Aggies with 42, while he stood alone at the top with 39 solo takedowns.
He had a season-high eight tackles against Notre Dame in the Aggies' season opener. Although the Aggies lost this matchup, Lee established himself as the starting corner for Texas A&M, and became a key player to this defense.
As the Aggies kick off the season against UTSA at Kyle Field, both York and Lee will be vital players for Texas A&M on defense this year, hoping to continue to excel in their craft for the 2025 campaign.