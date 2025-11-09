Unlikely Source Flipped Script for Texas A&M in Win vs. Missouri
No. 3 Texas A&M defeated No. 22 Missouri on the road in Columbia on Saturday to advance to 9-0 on the season. The two biggest plays of the game came from Dalton Brooks, who led the Aggies to put up 10 extra points on the board.
With Missouri's starting quarterback out for the season with a lower leg injury, Matt Zollers has taken the reins as a true freshman. He has struggled thus far as Mizzou has put up just seven points of offense through three quarters.
With that, Texas A&M's defense was all over the place, including Brooks, who completely flipped the switch for this matchup. He was able to come up with an outstanding play on both defense and offense as a safety. The former running back hasn't played an offensive snap since high school.
Brooks' Outstanding Plays
Brooks had two outstanding plays in the win over Missouri, including a 26-yard fumble recovery that set up an A&M touchdown before halftime, and a fake punt in which he was able to run for 48 yards, resulting in a field goal from Randy Bond.
26 Yard Fumble Recovery
After a sack from Daymion Sanford, Zollers lost the ball with just 57 seconds left in the first half as Mizzou was trying to drive down the field to put some points up in the first half. What he didn't see coming was Sanford, who took him down and ripped the ball away as it landed perfectly into Brooks' hands.
48 Yard Fake Punt Run
After what was supposed to be Texas A&M's first three-and-out of the game, coach Mike Elko took a risk as he had a direct snap to Brooks, who was able to run 48 yards to get the Aggies a first down on a 4th and 3.
Around their own 30, it was a huge risk for the Aggies. If they didn't get it, Missouri would've been in perfect field position to add points on the board. Lucky for A&M, Brooks was able to show off his speed as he went 48 yards through Mizzou's special teams.
After the incredible efforts from Brooks, Texas A&M was able to defeat Missouri 38-17, as the Aggies advance to 9-0 on the season, as well as securing their third-ranked road win this season.
Texas A&M will host South Carolina on Nov. 15.