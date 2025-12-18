Nick Saban Makes Shocking Accusation of Kyle Field and Texas A&M

Kyle Field in College Station, TX has long been considered one of the greatest and most intimidating environments in all of college football, with game days full of a rowdy student body from Texas A&M University known as "The 12th Man."

Saturdays are known for getting pretty loud, then again how can it not when the stadium regularly houses over 100,000 people on game days, with the assistance of A&M's Yell Leaders pumping the decibels sky-high, especially this weekend when the Aggies host the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

However, according to former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, who has visited Kyle Field on many occasions, the noise heard during the course of the games isn't exactly all man-made.

Saban Accuses Texas A&M Of Piping In Artificial Crowd Noise

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday afternoon, Saban delivered sort of a backhanded compliment on the loud nature of Kyle Field and pointed towards artificial noise makers as a reason for the high decibel levels in the venue.

ESPN personality Pat McAfee talks during College GameDay as Nick Saban looks on, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They pipe in noise. I mean, you can’t hear yourself think when you’re playing out there," Saban said. "And, it is a huge advantage when they play at home, especially for their defense, especially getting off the spot. Makes it really difficult for the offensive line.”

Yet, right before his accusation, he credited the stadium for its energy and fan reputation.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it. I did more complaining to the SEC office it was more than complaining that, I don’t really want to say on this show, about this is the noisiest place."

Saban isn't the only person associated with Alabama that has accused the Aggies of illegally pumping fake noise in their stadium, as current Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs also suspected the same thing during the Tide's most recent trip to College Station back in October of 2023.

"Playing at Texas A&M my freshman year, that game was the loudest that I had ever been at," Downs reminisced on his Downs 2 Business podcast with his brother, Josh. "And Auburn, that kind of reminded me of Oregon last year, I will say that it was very similar, but that Texas A&M game, they were pumping noise into the stadium."

It is possible for noise to be so loud from the roar of a stadium that it can register seismic activity, which is likely what the All-American and the coach were feeling during that game two years ago, where the Tide held off a late charge from A&M to win 26-20 and included Downs intercepting then-A&M quarterback Max Johnson.

So, either Saban may be onto something, or he had one too many Oatmeal Creme Pies this morning.

Either way, the Aggies are hosting the Hurricanes in Kyle Field's first CFP game Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.