Was 2019 A Lost Season For Texas A&M?

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M began the season as the No.12 team in the nation. With a season under his belt in College Station, Jimbo Fisher was expected to take the maroon and white to new heights.

As LSU quarterback Joe Burrow exited the field for the final time Saturday evening, Fisher knew the year was over. The current Heisman front-runner threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns on his way to a record-setting night in Baton Rouge.

The game was out of reach, the season was over and Texas A & M would finish with a worse record the season before. The annual 7-5 tune rang ever for the coach, who will make $7.5 million next season.

Ironic?

"They kicked our butts," Fisher said following the 50-7 loss. "LSU's offense is outstanding."

Fisher was brought in to change the pace for A & M in SEC play. So far, the team sits with a 9-7 record against conference opponents. Should the team struggle to maintain the preseason hype, it could lead to tensions between the fan base and the coach who helped bring a title to LSU and Florida State.

Some would consider the 2019 campaign a lost season. In reality, it's far from it. Sometimes the pendulum swings in favor of roster while other times it will deliver the swinging blow.

For A & M, perhaps their record was a mix of both.

The Aggies season began on a sour note with the initial AP rankings. For the first time since 1975, a team would face the preseason top three schools. And while rankings are set to change, all three remained in the playoff conversation come kickoff.

Following a lopsided 24-10 loss to Clemson, the team would struggle against the future ranked No.1 Alabama. Kellen Mond impressed late, throwing a pair of touchdowns to freshman tight end Jalen Wydermyer, but the damage was done.

Throw in Saturday's loss to the AP ranked No.1 Tigers and A & M entered the history books. They became the first team to face the rankings No.1 opponent three times in a single season. Each team proved why they deserved to be in the top spot against the Aggies with compelling victories.

A & M faced five top 10 teams this season. Twice, they were able to make things interesting late with surge from a second-half offense. It wasn't the same offense that put them in that position, seeing drives end in three-and-outs or Braden Mann punts.

There are no moral victories in football and A & M's fan base shouldn't expect it. Still, promising play against Auburn and Georgia proved the team can deliver if they find a rhythm. When will the rhythm come? That will be up to the Mond to decide.

Should everyone return, A & M will lose only one starter on both sides of the ball for the coming year. Their biggest loss would be Mann, who could be a highly-touted player come April's draft. With another season under Fisher, perhaps the second-half success could transition over to the first-half flops.

The emergence of young talent should keep A & M's spirits high heading into the 2020 season. Wydermyer, Isaiah Spiller and Ainias Smith should be the focal point on offense while DeMarvin Leal will soon lead the defense. The team is also expected to finish with a top 10 recruiting class come February.

In many ways, the Aggies took a bad blow against the spread. Teams continued to improve while they continued to bloom under Fisher's direction. Still a top-half team in the conference, A & M's downfall this year should light the fire for seasons to come.

But that saying won't work after the bowl game. The roster is loaded next season and the schedule is manageable. For A & M, the excuses stop as the last whistle blows this month.

And that doubles down for Fisher and his "past success" as well.