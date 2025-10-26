How Marcel Reed Led Texas A&M To a Historic Win in Death Valley
If anyone is wondering what happened in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday night, it was all about what Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed did at Tiger Stadium, where LSU coach Brian Kelly was 20-1 in night games.
Reed and his weapons cracked that record. Another record it saw was going 8-0 for the first time since 1992, when A&M’s offense scored 40+ points for the fifth time this season.
“Obviously, we're going to celebrate historic things we've accomplished,” Reed said. “We're happy about it for sure. There's still a lot of things to be proven."
Not only did the Aggies knock off the Tigers in a game that flushed their playoff hopes down the drain, but Reed etched his name in the history books with his elite performance, where he was the first Aggie quarterback with 200+ yards passing and 100+ yards rushing in a game since Kellen Mond did it in 2017. To add to the accolades, Reed was the first quarterback with a pair of rushing and passing touchdowns in an SEC game since Johnny Manziel in 2012.
First Vs Second Half
Kicking ourselves in the butt. That summed up what Reed thought about the first half for A&M after trailing 18-14 at intermission.
“We were really just kicking ourselves in the butt in the first half,” Reed said.
Turning the ball over was a significant issue that could’ve led to disaster in Death Valley. Still, fortunately for the Aggies, the Tigers couldn’t generate any momentum on offense except in the second quarter, where they capitalized on turnovers.
One of Reed’s interceptions came in the red zone that might have put the Aggies up 21-9, but instead resulted in a touchdown and field goal to end the half for the Tigers. The second interception came on a tipped ball that stayed in the air for a few seconds before falling into the hands of a Tigers’ defender.
“First interception on me,” Reed said. “I got to get my eyes to the dig backside, and I didn’t do that, so I threw an interception there. We had another one, and it was just a good play by Mansoor Delane jumping up and tipping the ball up, Harold Perkins catching it.”
Luckily, the mistakes lay in the past, and the second half corrections were made as Reed went 12 of 21 for 202 yards, with two interceptions, but recorded four touchdowns.
Opening up the second half with a bold statement to the home crowd that A&M wasn’t going anywhere was what boosted the sidelines and killed any spark of confidence LSU had.
Reed’s 5-yard rushing touchdown that gave A&M the lead back was the turning point of the game before wide receiver KC Concepcion had his 79-yard punt return that tied Christian Kirk in 2016 with multiple punt return touchdowns in a single season.
“I told him you were that guy,” Reed said. “I haven’t seen anybody be that explosive in the punt return game on my team, and it’s fun to watch.”
Despite an ugly first-half lead that LSU didn’t deserve, the Aggies' offense arguably had the best second half that Elko’s program has participated in all year.
"I think we played the most complete second half all year,” Reed said. “But in terms of four quarters, we still have work to do."
Reed credited the motivation not only to his players and coaches, but also to the 12th Man, who traveled well and proudly repped the Maroon and White.
“I’m grateful that I’m in a situation right now at Texas A&M because the fans are amazing,” Reed said. “The coaches are amazing, and my teammates are amazing. Everyone is so genuine, and you get love and you have fun when you go to practice and games every week.”
Although the A&M fans were in the minority, the hostile environment didn’t bother Reed, even though the rowdy LSU student section and the rest of the fans were very vocal.
“I love playing away games,” Reed said. “I love being in a hostile environment. I want all the noise. At the end of the game, I want you to be silent so I can hear myself and my teammates when we’re celebrating.”
Embracing the lights of primetime was not what many outlets expected from the Aggies; however, it was everything Reed expected as he expressed his passion for what his team is capable of.
“I know we’re real and everybody in that locker room knows we’re real, so we’re just gonna keep doing what we’re doing.”