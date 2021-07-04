Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas A&M Vs New Mexico

The week-3 matchup at Kyle Field is the third non-conference game and might be the easiest on the schedule.

The Texas A&M Aggies have high expectations for 2021 after an amazing 2020.

The week-3 matchup against the Lobos of New Mexico is the final non-conference test until Prairie View on November 20.

We don't know yet what the first two games will bring against Kent State and Colorado, but early predictions are two wins for the Aggies.

Earlier today, we gave a look at the New Mexico program as a whole, followed by some players to watch on both sides of the ball.

Now it's time for the All Aggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas A&M faces New Mexico at Kyle Field.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

In what will be their last game before SEC play begins, the Aggies will enter the New Mexico matchup as the heavy favorites. While there is still a QB competition to be had, this one could get ugly at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M 55, New Mexico, 10

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Texas A&M returns home for one last tune-up before SEC play. The Aggies defense should be ready to show why they are Maroon Goons 2.0 by halftime. As long A&M starts strong, expect defenders of tomorrow to be on the field to close things out.

Haynes King and Zach Calzada will be showing why one deserves to be QB1. Heck, both should see the same amount of snaps before the end of the third quarter. Even expect an Eli Stowers sighting in the fourth.

The Aggies win and win big. Welcome to 3-0.

Texas A&M 45, New Mexico 13

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

This is the last game before SEC play begins and the Aggies may be looking ahead to Arkansas and using this game to prepare. That's not a bad thing. Look for the Aggies to start strong and finish off the Lobos early. The Lobos' defense will have nothing for the Aggies' offense, and this one could get out of hand early.

Texas A&M 48, New Mexico 13



