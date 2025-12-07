What Happened The Last Time Miami Visited Kyle Field?

As the dust has settled on the College Football Playoff race, Texas A&M football has remained firm in the conversation as one of the best teams in America. That sentiment held true for the Aggies early Sunday morning, as head coach Mike Elko's crew is set to host the Miami Hurricanes.

While separated by about a day's drive down Interstate 10, the Maroon and White and the Hurricanes are quite familiar with each other in recent years. It was just two seasons ago that now-Houston quarterback Conner Weigman and Co. travelled to Hard Rock Stadium and were defeated 48-33.

Just a year before that, however, Kyle Field was rocking for the Hurricanes' first game in College Station since 2008, and the hype of the matchup was rewarded with an impressive defensive effort out of the home squad. With that said, let's flashback to 2022 when the Aggies seized a decisive victory, 17-9.

A&M Weathers the Hurricane

Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) and wide receiver Devin Price (3) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field.

In 2022, then-No. 13 Miami travelled to face No. 24 A&M in a night game that drew one of the highest attendances in Kyle Field history, with 107,245 Aggie fans yelling and rocking the stadium from kickoff until the clock hit triple zeros.

The A&M defense stood tall that night, as Miami fumbled the ball, turned the ball over on downs, and missed two critical field goals. Despite amassing a whopping 27 first downs, the expertise of former defensive coordinator DJ Durkin's unit kept the Aggies' boat sailing straight over the Miami hurricane.

Looking for a spark on offense, head coach Jimbo Fisher turned to LSU transfer quarterback Max Johnson to bring a change necessary for a big-time win. Johnson completed just 10 passes to only four different receivers, but that was all the Aggies needed to upset their ACC foes.

The lone receiving touchdown was hauled in by none other than running back De'Von Achane, who, ironically enough, plays professionally with the Dolphins in Miami. Already up 10-3, the Aggies were searching to deliver the final knockout punch to take down the Hurricanes, and Achane did just that.

On second down, Achane took a screen pass through the Hurricane defenders, eluding arm tackle after arm tackle as the future Pro Bowl rusher found his way into the end zone for what was A&M's last score of the game.

While every game matters in its own right, no bigger game has ever been played at Kyle Field than the one that is coming on Dec. 20. Miami knows it, too, and will be willing to put all its chips down to advance to the next round of the CFP.

Luckily for A&M, it'll have the 100,000+ home-field advantage.