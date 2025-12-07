Why Texas A&M Might Have The College Football Playoff's Toughest Path

The Texas A&M Aggies have officially made the College Football Playoff after being ranked seventh and punching their ticket to the dance for the first time in program history. Now, as they begin their path in a quest for a National Championship, it won't be easy; in fact, they have the hardest path of all 12 teams that made it.

Getting no love from the committee, they have three power four teams standing in their way between them and hoisting a trophy. Despite being a one-loss team, with that loss coming in the last week of the regular season, the committee showed no mercy in their placement.

With a matchup against the Miami Hurricanes up first, should they win that one, they will only be rewarded with a matchup against the defending National Champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

No Love Lost

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) gets ready prior to the snap during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While there is no "easy" path to a National Championship, especially in a 12-team playoff requiring multiple wins to be the last team standing, the Aggies have a gripe about their placement after garnering the hardest road to win it all. With their opening round matchup against one of the highest NIL spenders in the country, followed by a potential matchup with the defending National Champions, that would only be half of their games required to be played.

With the Aggies being placed with the 7th seed, despite having the same amount of losses as Oregon and Ole Miss, the two teams above them, they get to face a Group of Five champion over a Power Four opponent. While metrics may boast about those teams earning a right to be ahead of them, the Aggies still got the short end of the stick despite a better strength of schedule and win than the Rebels.

Just two weeks ago, head coach Mike Elko and his squad were the three seed in the Playoff rankings, in control of their own destiny and a first-round bye. A loss in the Lone Star Showdown dropped them in the rankings and now gives them the hardest path of victory.

For the Aggies, though, despite their record and strength of schedule, they have been faced with adversity this season and should be well-equipped to handle the gauntlet they will be forced to navigate. They are one and one against the Hurricanes since 2010, and now get to welcome them back to College Station. The Buckeyes showed some flaws in their game plan, especially against a volatile pass rush, which will benefit the Aggies

Even if they win those two games, however, they will be tasked with potentially facing the SEC champions in the Georgia Bulldogs. A win against them, though, would mean playing with house money, as now they would be in the National Championship, and if they won those three games leading up to that, well then, no team in front of them will be too tough.

Recommended Articles