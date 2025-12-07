Texas A&M Mike Elko Sends Message To 12th Man After CFP Berth

The final College Football Playoff bracket came out this morning and the Texas A&M Aggies drew the No. 7 seed in the field. The Aggies will host the Miami Hurricanes at 11 am in Kyle Field, something that the 12th Man is extremely excited for.

This is the Aggies' first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, and they will be playing in front of the 12th Man for one last time this season. After clinching a hosting spot, Mike Elko sends out a message to the 12th Man.

We ready for some playoff football? Let’s make it the best environment ever in Kyle Field! #12thMan #GigEm https://t.co/5r1oF409kD — Coach Mike Elko (@CoachMikeElko) December 7, 2025

Texas A&M vs Miami Matchup

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

With the Aggies hosting a playoff game at Kyle Field, tensions are going to be high for both the Aggies and the Hurricanes as there is a semi-final game on the line. Kyle Field has been electric this season, so it is a place that no opposing team wants to play.

The 12th Man broke the average attendance record this season as the Aggies posted a 7-0 record at Kyle Field. After hosting UTSA, Utah State, Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida, South Carolina and Samford, the 12th Man was able to set a new record at Kyle Field.

Aggies broke the single-season average attendance record, as the new average was 106,159 for the 2025 season. Elko and many Aggie players have spoken out about the 12th Man and how much their support means to the team.

With Miami coming into College Station, not only do they face an 11-1 Texas A&M team, but they will also face the crowd of over 100,000. While any atmosphere in college football is going to be different during the playoffs, Kyle Field will be absolutely rocking as the Aggies have had a historic season thus far.

"First of all, we're excited to get playoff football in College Station and host a game at Kyle Field," Elko said. "We'll play whoever they bring. We've got a ton of respect for Miami; it's an extremely talented football team. It will be exciting to host a playoff game."

The Aggies will be returning to Kyle Field for the first time since the end of November after posting a perfect 11-0 season. Since Elko took over the Aggies, he has put up a 12-2 record at Kyle Field, the two losses coming from the first and last game of the season.

The Aggies will face the Hurricanes as both teams are headed into their first college football playoff in school history.