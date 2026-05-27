What LSU Does Better Than Texas A&M And Why It Matters

The Texas A&M Aggies will look to get off to a quick start to the 2026 season as the Aggies look to build on an 11-2 season and a trip to the College Football Playoff, all in the second year under head coach Mike Elko.

The Aggies should get the start to the season that they'll be looking for with favorable matchups in the first three weeks of the season. However, in week four, Texas A&M will have to be ready for its first true test of the season, heading on the road for the first time, making the trip to the Bayou State.

Texas A&M will head to one of the toughest places to play, not just in the SEC but in the country. Week four sets up a meeting between the Aggies and the LSU Tigers. The Tigers have a brand new look to them in 2026, and the Aggies will have to be ready when walking into Tiger Stadium. Here's a look at what LSU does well and why it could be enough to take down the Aggies.

The Lane Kiffin Offense Has Proven to Be Lethal

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on in the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Tigers won't be looking like the same team that the Aggies visited last season and were dominant against, with a change being made at the helm. LSU made the biggest splash of the coaching carousel, swiping Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss to be its next head coach, which should put the Aggies on notice when the two teams square off in week four.

Kiffin's high-level scheme had built a high-powered offense over his time in Oxford and will look to do the same with LSU. In Kiffin's final season with Ole Miss, the Rebels featured the No. 1 total and passing offense, No. 3 scoring offense, and No. 6 rushing offense in the SEC.

While Kiffin obviously won't have the same players that he did with Ole Miss, he did plenty of work throughout the offseason to bring in talented players to run his offensive scheme. The headliner obviously being his new starting quarterback in Sam Leavitt, who's dual threat and quick decision abilities make him a good fit in Kiffin's offense.

The Tigers have plenty of talent in the running back and wide receiver rooms to give Leavitt the weapons to run what should be an explosive offense. The offensive line is still a question with many new faces, but with an anchor of Jordan Seaton, the foundation of Leavitt's protection is there.

While the biggest question that will remain for LSU is how quickly all of the moving parts will be able to gel and play together as one unit. If the Tigers are rolling early, the Aggies defense will be in for a tough matchup against a Kiffin offense that has proven over the years to give the best defenses and defensive coordinators in the country challenges.

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