How Much of A Threat Is LSU to Texas A&M in 2026?

The Texas A&M Aggies will be looking to build on their 2025 season after ending the season with an 11-2 overall record and reaching the College Football Playoff in the second season under head coach Mike Elko.

The Aggies will get the 2026 season started with games that they should be heavy favorites in, especially because Texas A&M won't be leaving the comfort of Kyle Field for the first three games of the season. The Maroon and White open the season with Missouri State, Arizona State, and Kentucky all at home.

However, in week four, the Aggies will face their first true test of the season in their second conference game, heading out on the road for the first time. Texas A&M will prepare for a clash against the LSU Tigers on Sept. 26 from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Texas A&M Faces First Real Challenge vs. LSU

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Aggies should be an undefeated 3-0 when they roll into Death Valley, with the only possible challenge being against an Arizona State team that has proven to give some of the top teams in the country a run for their money

Texas A&M dominated its last trip to Baton Rouge, leaving the Bayou State with a dominating 49-25 victory. However, heading into week four, the Aggies won't be facing the same Tigers team they squared off against last year.

The Tigers will have a brand new look, and that starts from the top with Lane Kiffin taking over the LSU program as its head coach. Kiffin took the Ole Miss program to heights it had never seen before and will now look to get the Tigers back to national championship contention.

And just like the Aggies will see a new face on the sideline, they will also see plenty of new faces on the field with the Tigers having a revamped roster heading into 2026.

Kiffin brought 40 players out of the transfer portal, with a few being some of the top players available in quarterback Sam Leavitt, left tackle Jordan Seaton, and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, three players the Aggies will have to keep an eye on.

The Tigers will already be battle-tested when the Aggies roll into Louisiana, as the week before LSU will be headed to Oxford for a matchup agasint the Ole Miss Rebels. A game filled with storylines both on the field and off, the Tigers will have already prepared for a huge game, giving their new look roster some much-needed experience.

Texas A&M will have to be ready and anticipate an LSU team that will be looking to make a statement and knock off a playoff team from a season ago. The Aggies will look for a fast start to the 2026 season and a win over what could be one of the top teams in the country, with the college football world putting its eyes on Baton Rouge in week four.

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