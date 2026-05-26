Breaking Down LSU's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Beat Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies will prepare for their first real test of the 2026 season when week four rolls around. The Aggies get to stay home for the first three weeks of the year, facing competition that they should take care of without much doubt.

The Aggies start the season with a three-game home stand in College Station, opening with Missouri State, Arizona State, and Kentucky, all of which Texas A&M will be heavy favorites to win. However, Texas A&M will be set for its first road trip and a big-time opponent in the LSU Tigers in week four.

Texas A&M will head to Death Valley on Sept. 19 for a battle between the two rivals likely under the lights. The Aggies dominated last year's matchup; however, there is a new regime in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin taking over the program. With a lot of moving pieces for LSU, here's a look at its biggest strength, weakness and one standout thing that could take down the Aggies.

Strength: The Talent Level Matches Up

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On paper, the Aggies outmuscle their first three opponents of the season, which is the biggest reason why Mike Elko's squad will be heavily predicted to head into Baton Rouge with a perfect 3-0 record.

However, against LSU, Texas A&M won't have the luxury of being able to throw its weight around and cruise to a win, with the Tigers having plenty of talent themselves. The Tigers have plenty of high-end players that the Aggies will have to be aware of in week four of the season.

Everything will start with quarterback Sam Leavitt, who carries the responsibility of being one of the faces of the new era in Baton Rouge. Two seasons ago, the quarterback proved he could be one of the top signal callers in the country, and a showdown against the talent and play of an Elko defense is sure to be a must-watch.

And on the other side of the ball, the Tigers' defense has its newest face in edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen. The pass rusher quickly became one of the top edge threats in college football a season ago and will undoubtedly be a point of emphasis for the new-look Texas A&M offensive line in week four.

Weakness: How Quickly Will LSU Gel

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Tigers have plenty of talent that the Aggies will have to be aware of, the biggest question for Kiffin and company is how quickly the LSU roster can play on the same page. LSU has a ridiculous 40 new transfers on its team that will be blended with its 2026 recruiting class and a few key returners.

LSU will already have three games under its belt, with one being a clash filled with emotion, heading to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels a week before hosting the Aggies. However, early-season kinks are normal for any team to have to work through, especially with a team that has so much roster overhaul, like LSU, which could still be looking to work through things when facing Texas A&M.

Lane Kiffin Could Have His Offense Firing

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Some teams need a few weeks into the season to get in rhythm; there's a chance the Tigers might not need that time, especially on offense, because of their new head coach. Kiffin was brought in to return LSU to national title contention, with his strengths as a head coach residing on the offensive side of the ball, which he polished during his time in Oxford.

In his final season with Ole Miss, Kiffin's offense was top ten in total offense, passing offense, scoring offense, and rushing offense in the SEC. The Rebels held the No. 1 total and passing offense, No. 3 scoring offense, and No. 6 rushing offense.

Kiffin will look to capture the same magic in Baton Rouge that he found in Oxford, and if he does quickly, the Tigers could have one of the top offenses in the country, which will certainly give the Aggies a challenge in week four.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.