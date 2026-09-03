5 Storylines To Watch Most in Texas A&M's Week 1 Matchup Against Missouri State

Texas A&M enters the 2026 season with expectations unlike any Mike Elko team has faced.

After finishing 11-2 and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, the No. 8 Aggies are expected to compete for both SEC and national championships rather than just contending for a postseason spot.

Their Week 1 matchup against Missouri State should provide the first glimpse of whether they are ready for the heavy expectations. Here are five storylines to watch on Saturday.

1. Marcel Reed’s Development

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest question surrounding Texas A&M is consistency at quarterback. Marcel Reed returns after helping lead the Aggies to their breakthrough 2025 season, and expectations for him have risen more than you'd expect.

Elko has praised Reed’s work ethic and improved command of the offense, but he emphasized that the quarterback still needs to prove his consistency in actual games. Week 1 will be the first opportunity to see whether Reed has taken the next step.

2. A Revamped Offensive Line

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) in action during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The offensive line may be the most important position group to monitor through the season. Only center Mark Nabou Jr. returns from last season’s starting unit, leaving four positions to freshmen and transfers. That could cause major communication and chemistry concerns.

Against Missouri State, the Aggies should be able to handle the line of scrimmage, but how well the group protects Reed and creates running lanes could reveal a lot about its readiness for SEC competition.

3. Position Battles

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) motion during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M’s Week 1 depth chart includes numerous "or" statements, showing that several position battles remain unresolved. That gives the Missouri State game additional importance for players competing for playing time.

The coaching staff can use live-game reps to determine which combinations work best, particularly along the offensive and defensive lines, as well as the secondary.

4. Production Turnover

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies return plenty of experience, but they also lost many important players from last season, including several players who moved on to the NFL.

Wide receiver Mario Craver is expected to become an even bigger part of the offense after catching 59 passes for 917 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. His connection with Reed is one of the most important relationships on the team.

5. Championship Expectations

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter during the first round of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the most important storyline is how Texas A&M handles being ranked among the nation’s premier. Last season proved the Aggies could reach the playoff, but now, the challenge is proving they belong there consistently.

Missouri State should be overmatched on paper, but that makes focus even more important. A bad performance would raise questions, but a dominant, disciplined showing would send an early message that the Aggies are taking another step forward.

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