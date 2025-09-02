What Mike Elko is Saying About The Texas A&M Defense's Up and Down Performance
Texas A&M’s defense got its first feeling of what it was like to be back on the field to open up the season at Kyle Field, and there were plenty of solid takeaways after a 42-24 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.
Highlighted by a pass defense that allowed 170 yards in the air and a struggling ground game that yielded over 200 yards, the focal point was that a win is a win, and there are many areas to be confident in after the Week 1 victory.
“You come out of game one like you come out of a lot of game ones,” Mike Elko said. “Excited that we got the win and excited with a lot of the things we did well.”
Applauding Defense
Comfortability.
Anytime a program enters its first game of the season, the coaching staff wants its players to feel loose, attack and swarm. That is not always how players execute. The Aggies’ secondary, however, was commended by their defensive-minded head coach when specifically asked about the position players.
“I think from comfort, we looked like we had a much better pulse for what we were trying to do coverage-wise,” Elko said. “Defensively, I thought we did a good job in the passing game and the pass defense certainly had that stretch in the second half where we really put our foot down and played the way we were supposed to.”
Mistakes, like in any game, do happen. It’s a matter of addressing them.
Notable ones included the four or five explosive runs that resulted in massive chunks of yardage, which affect how well or poorly the defense gets graded. Through thick and thin, Elko believed that his secondary group still fares well, regardless of certain areas still needing improvement, heading into the Utah State matchup.
“I thought they played well. I thought Will Lee Ⅲ played well. I thought Dezz Ricks played well. It was great to get Tyreek Chappell back out there. Those are the cusp of our cover guys.”
Grading the Defense
First impressions are essential.
For linebacker Tauren York, defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe, cornerback Will Lee Ⅲ and defensive tackle Albert Regis, it was not their first rodeo. The quadruple threat combined for 27 total tackles and was disruptive the whole evening.
“Regardless of what it looks like, we’re really good when we do things the way we are capable of,” Elko said. “We are really bad when we don’t. We’ve got to figure out how to get really good to be more consistent.”
The two rushing touchdowns that the defense wished they had back came in the second and third quarter, both by Robert Henry Jr, which were primarily the only reasons the Roadrunners stayed within striking distance.
This week's practice in preparation for Utah State will need to focus on prioritizing limiting open gaps.
“At some point, we have to realize that’s all it really is, those four or five plays and the urgency to be correct and right every single snap is what differentiates you from being elite and average and bad on defense,” Elko said.
When evaluating the positives, the Aggies held the Roadrunners to 5-for-16 on third down, allowing only two red-zone attempts and forcing two fumbles. York was a significant factor in being named Defensive Player of the Week and receiving praise for his presence in the middle of the defense.
“Hopefully, he continues to grow as the year goes on,” Elko said.
Additional excitement comes not only from the Aggies versus Aggies matchup but also because Elko has another week of film to work with, allowing him to see what his defense thrives on doing, especially against a running back group that he believes includes two of the most skilled players on the Utah State roster.
Injury update
Dalton Brooks was spotted on the sidelines in street clothes, missing the home opener, which awarded playing time to other secondary playmakers.
According to Elko, Brooks is available next week, which is certainly a boost in the secondary.
“We are excited to get him back and get him in the fold,” Elko said. “Obviously, he is a really talented football player. He’s a really good run and hit safety that we really think he’s even gotten a lot better this offseason.”
A&M welcomes Utah State to Kyle Field on Saturday, September 6, with kickoff scheduled for 11:45 a.m. on the SEC Network.