Texas A&M Coach Rants at Reporters for Being 'Dreadful and Gloomy' After Win vs. Auburn
For the first time in nearly a decade, Texas A&M has begun the season 4-0. After starting the 2025 campaign with wins over UTSA, Utah State and No. 22 Notre Dame, the Aggies defeated Auburn 16-10 on Saturday, continuing their undefeated start.
While Texas A&M got the win over Auburn, they were nowhere near as efficient on offense as they were in their first three games. They racked up over 400 yards of offense again, but scored just one touchdown. After that first quarter touchdown, they settled for three field goals. When Texas A&M was near the red zone in the fourth quarter looking to put the game away, Auburn intercepted a pass and nearly returned it for a touchdown. Auburn went on to score a touchdown off the pick, but the Aggies held on to the lead and won.
The nature of the Aggies' ugly win led to head coach Mike Elko getting postgame questions about the team's errors and penalties, but Elko was displeased with the negativity of them.
“Does anyone want to ask a question about us being 4-0 for the first time since 2016? Or how did the defense bounce back? Or how about you held them to 176 yards on offense, and you had five sacks, and they were 0-12 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down and you got the return game going again?" Elko said. "I don’t mean to sound like someone else, but my gosh would you guys stop being so dreadful and gloomy."
Elko seemed to be aware his rant was eerily similar to when LSU head coach Brian Kelly lashed out at a reporter earlier this season for asking questions about the offense's performance. While Elko did not directly mention Kelly's name, he appeared to be referencing the Tigers' head man.
Fortunately, Elko was asked a more positive question after his rant, giving him the opportunity to praise his defense and the way the team has started the year. He even complimented a reporter for asking a "good question" about the team's strong rushing performance.