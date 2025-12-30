Texas A&M Defensive Tackle Announces His Declaration For The 2026 NFL Draft

With Texas A&M's football season over, many Aggies have begun announcing their declaration to the 2026 NFL Draft. Defensive tackle Albert Regis has just declared for the draft, a graduate student who spent all five seasons with the Aggies.

Through his time at Texas A&M, Regis totaled 116 tackles, which showcased 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, a forced fumble and a block. His college career began in 2021, where he saw the field in one game and ended up redshirting to have another year of eligibility.

Regis' Impact on A&M Football

Nov 23, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) reacts after making a tackle against the Auburn Tigers in the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

After taking a redshirt season, in 2022, Regis began his redshirt freshman campaign, where he played in 11 games and earned a start in the Aggies' 17-9 win over Miami. Regis was able to total 16 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss.

After the Aggies went 5-7 in 2022, the 2023 season was an improvement for the Aggies as they went 7-6, and Regis stepped up big on defense. He mustered up 15 tackles during his junior season, where he was able to record his first career sack against Arkansas.

In the Aggies' 34-22 win over Arkansas that season, Regis played an outstanding defensive game as he recorded his first career sack, as well as having 3 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

As a junior in 2024, is when Regis became a starter on defense, as he started in all 13 games for the Aggies at defensive tackle in the first season under Mike Elko. He ended the season third on the team and third among SEC defensive linemen in pass breakups with six on the season.

He recorded 36 tackles during his junior season, which featured three tackles for loss for nine yards, as well as 0.5 sacks for two yards. He also had two quarterback hurries on the season, helping the Aggie defense out.

As a graduate student in 2025, Regis became lethal as he totaled 49 tackles on the year, improving each and every year. He recorded at least one tackle in each game this season, including a season high of seven in the Aggies' dominant 41-40 win over Notre Dame.

He ended his career with the Aggies with 116 tackles, yet each season he continued to improve and add more tackles on. Regis will be a great fit on defense for any NFL program if he continues to show his excellence on the field.