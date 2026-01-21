What Texas A&M's Final AP Poll Ranking Says About Future

When head coach Mike Elko began his first full offseason as the man in charge of Texas A&M football, many question marks lingered on what he would be able to bring to a program that always seemed to underachieve relative to its expectations.

With the help of veteran talent and a strong support staff, Elko was able to engineer one of the greatest seasons in A&M history, as the Aggies rattled off 11 straight wins to put themselves in the driver's seat, though two losses to round out the season plagued what could have been even more.

Despite this, the Maroon and White are way ahead of schedule after having to rebuild their roster and program after the firing of former head coach Jimbo Fisher, and have landed in the top 10 in the final AP Poll of the college football season, rounding out in the No. 8 spot.

Building a Winning Program

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As all good coaches know, building a championship program is not something that happens over night. It involves discipline, character development and of course, coaching players into tomorrow's NFL stars. The Aggies have never been short on talent but the matter of getting the next level has been a shaky road for those who have left College Station.

Even so, the Aggies benefitted greatly from a veteran roster that played key roles in one of the most successful seasons in school history. Longtime Aggies such as defensive tackle Albert Regis and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III were paramount in secruring their respective lines while their costars followed suit.

Despite the second straight season of losing a star running back to injury, Elko's unit found ways to fire back when the time mattered most. From boasting an 7-1 Southeastern Conference record to pulling off the greatest comeback in school history, the Aggies did more than enough to earn a spot in the final AP Poll rankings.

While it will arguably be a more trecherous climb back to the spotlight in 2026, the Aggies are returning many crucial playmakers while also restocking their talent reserves via the transfer portal and incoming freshman.

All in all, Elko is changing the dynamic of the A&M program and even sooner than some were expecting of him, though time will tell of whether or not the Aggies can make the same push to the College Football Playoff as they did in what was one of the most impactful seasons in the recent history of Maroon and White football.